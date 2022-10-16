Kaash Plays' BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Kaashvi Hiranandani, better known as Kaash or Kaash Plays, is a streamer who shot to fame by choosing BGMI as her primary game. Kaash has been associated with S8UL for quite a long time and uses the organization's name as a prefix in her IGN (in-game name).

BGMI, known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and its global variant PUBG Mobile, introduced Indian fans to many streamers like Dynamo, Mortal, Sc0utOP, Jonathan, Mamba, and more. The massive fanbase of the Krafton-backed game proved to be a platform for various aspiring YouTubers.

Having registered over 619K subscribers on her primary YouTube channel, Kaash Plays, Kaashvi is active in pushing gaming content. In addition to Kaash Plays, the BGMI streamer also owns a vlog channel, Kaashvi.

Kaash Plays: Details about the BGMI star

Kaashvi Hiranandani's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Kaashvi has around 430K followers on Instagram, while her YouTube subscriber count is also impressive. Thus, one can easily refer to Kaash as one of India's most famous female streamers.

Due to her fame, many fans often search for Kaash's Player ID to send her friend requests in BGMI. Readers who are interested in looking up Kaash Play's UID or IGN can find the same as follows:

Kaash Plays' UID: 5111797650

Kaash Plays' IGN: S8ULKaash

To search for anyone's profile using IGN or UID, one must use the 'Add Friend' feature in the game's 'Friends' section.

Kaash Plays' in-game stats

Kaash hasn't played any game this season (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile has been blocked in India for three months, so Krafton hasn't pushed any in-game updates or content. C3S8 was supposed to be the current cycle season, but due to the 2.2 patch's unavailability, C3S7 was renewed by the developers.

Kaash hasn't participated in any game during C3S7 (renewed), which is why her stats are nil for the ongoing season. However, Kaash Plays' stats from previous seasons are visible in the game, which readers can find below:

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Kaash Plays (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 149

Wins: 15

Top 10: 88

Finishes: 442

F/D Ratio: 2.97

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Kaash Plays (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 596

Wins: 138

Top 10: 458

Finishes: 1913

F/D Ratio: 3.21

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Kaash Plays (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 316

Wins: 42

Top 10: 168

Finishes: 907

F/D Ratio: 2.87

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Kaash Plays in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 9951

Wins: 1716

Top 10: 6198

Finishes: 26314

F/D Ratio: 2.64

YouTube earnings

Kaashvi Hiranandani's primary YouTube channel (Image via Google)

As per analytics from Social Blade, Kaashvi's primary channel, Kaash Plays, has seen growth in subscribers in the last 30 days, while there has been a decline in the number of views. The channel has gained around 32K subscribers, while the views have reduced by almost 12%.

Kaash Plays' estimated YouTube income in the past 30 days has been between $845 - $13.5K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes