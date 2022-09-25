Scout's BGMI ID, complete stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is among India's most popular professional BGMI players and content creators. Like other Battlegrounds Mobile India influencers, Scout's meteoric rise happened after he chose to play PUBG Mobile as an esports athlete and performed exceptionally at various tournaments.

Popularly known as "sc0ut OP," Tanmay often carries an aggressive approach to the game as he picks the role of assaulter or flanker. However, a mastery of sniping also makes him a balanced player. Moreover, his exploits at tournaments like PEC and PMWL are reminiscent of his in-game skills.

In-game ID, seasonal stats, YouTube income, and more about the BGMI star Scout

Tanmay Singh's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Tanmay's fame among his fans led him to become one of the most searched players in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, users who are unaware of Scout's UID and IGN can find the same below:

Scout's UID: 5144286984

5144286984 Scout's IGN: Hagemaruûü

One can use the in-game "Add Friend" feature to find Tanmay's BGMI ID and have a look at his current stats in the game.

Scout's in-game stats

Tanmay's stats in the ongoing season (Image via Krafton)

Tanmay has been inactive in Battlegrounds Mobile India since the ban on the game. In the current season, he has only played four matches in the TPP Squad ranked and has won none of them. Tanmay's seasonal F/D ratio is 3.75, with only 15 finishes, which is quite understandable with a small sample size.

However, Scout's stats from previous seasons have been quite remarkable, and readers can find them below.

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Tanmay (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 81

Wins: 13

Top 10: 51

Finishes: 387

F/D Ratio: 4.78

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Tanmay (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 209

Wins: 66

Top 10: 164

Finishes: 1110

F/D Ratio: 5.31

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Tanmay (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 227

Wins: 44

Top 10: 121

Finishes: 1188

F/D Ratio: 5.23

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Tanmay in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 6879

Wins: 1552

Top 10: 3792

Finishes: 35777

F/D Ratio: 5.20

YouTube income

Tanmay Singh's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Tanmay also connects with his fans via his YouTube channel, "sc0ut," where he often streams gameplay of different titles, including BGMI. The channel boasts around 4.02 million subscribers and has over 545.94 million collective views across 865 videos.

According to the website Social Blade, Scout's channel has seen a decline of 26% in views in the last 30 days, while the subscribers have increased by 30K around the same period. The website has also estimated his income from YouTube in the last 30 days to be between $1.2K - $19.4K.

Besides his primary channel, Tanmay has a secondary channel named sc0ut Shorts, with estimated earnings of $683 - $10.9K.

Scout was last seen as a BGMI esports athlete as a part of 7SEA Esports at PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 Afterparty Showdown. The team finished at the ninth rank, but Scout won the Fan Favorite Player award.

