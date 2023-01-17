Ever since BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) got blocked in India, all teams have been out of action and turned to streaming the game, apart from taking part in scrims. Some members of Team SouL's BGMI roster, one of the most beloved squads among Indians, have been largely inactive and have dabbled in streaming in recent months.

During one of the recent streams of Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, the co-founder of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creatives, a subscriber mentioned that Team SouL leader Sahil “Omega'' Jakhar has been streaming. Thug instantly responded:

"What options does Team SouL have? They (SouL members) need to work hard until the game is back. For them it is really difficult to evolve themselves out of this (professional gaming) and you know be among the creators, because they never really entered this genre. And I don't really want to push them into this."

Animesh "Thug" also mentioned that BGMI pro athlete Omega will start a podcast series but got distracted by another question or remark from a fan. During the stream, he also made a big reveal regarding his earnings from YouTube.

Former BGMI content creator and S8UL co-founder Animesh "Thug" Agarwal revealed his monthly YouTube earnings

Ex-BGMI content creator Thug's YouTube earnings (Image via Instagram/8bit_thug)

Thug, the S8UL and 8bit Creatives' co-founder, is a well-known name and an influential figure in the Indian gaming community. Thus, influencers like him usually get bombarded with questions regarding their income. Recently, he was asked by one of his fans about his earnings from YouTube, to which Thug revealed:

"I barely earn around 20 thousand (Indian Rupees) from YouTube."

For those unaware, Animesh's YouTube channel is named "8bit Thug" and has over 1.04 million subscribers and more than 81.512 million aggregate views. According to Social Blade, Thug's channel has seen a decline in the pace of garnering views by around 52.7%.

Thug started his YouTube career by creating PUBG Mobile content but later moved on to other games like BGMI and Valorant. However, a lot of content on his channel includes collaborations, vlogs, and reactions.

Last week, Thug made another interesting comment during his stream when a fan remarked about MortaL being the face of S8UL Esports. Animesh "Thug" quickly reprimanded the individual and said:

"I don't think that only Mortal is the face of the organization if you observe S8UL's success today. You will notice that it has reached its position through multiple facets, including SouL, 8bit, Scout, Mavi, Payal, Ankkita, and more, alongside their (content creators') respective lobbies."

Thug's response was not an exaggeration, as S8UL Esports has been one of the most beloved organizations in India due to its long lineup of creators. In 2022, S8UL was even honored with Esports Award for being Content Group of the Year while competing against Thieves, LOUD, Faze Clan, OTK, and more in the same category.

For the unversed, the Content Group of the Year Award is given to commemorate the collective work of creators of a specific esports organization in entertaining the fans. Consistency, popularity, and variety of content, among other aspects, serve as the basis of the award.

