The latest patch for Pokemon Unite is out, and it brings a slew of changes to a number of licenses in-game. The pre-Christmas weekend patch sees the coming of various nerfs to Pokemon like Sableye, Duraludon, Dodrio, Azumarill, and more. The nerfs will surely affect how the meta plays out for the rest of the year.

Abilities like Sableye's Confuse Ray, Duraludon's Dragon Pulse, and Azumarill's Water Pulse have been deemed too powerful, and appropriate nerfs to cooldowns or damage output have been implemented. On the other hand, Buzzwole, Cinderace and Urshifu have been given buffs so that they become more relevant to the Pokemon Unite meta.

Without further ado, here are the official Pokemon Unite patch notes, as can be found in a post on the official website..

Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 official notes

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite



An update to Attention Trainers!An update to #PokemonUNITE to adjust battle balance is planned to be implemented at 11:00pm PT. Please refer to the following link for details on these adjustments: pkmn.news/3G8FBnN Attention Trainers!An update to #PokemonUNITE to adjust battle balance is planned to be implemented at 11:00pm PT. Please refer to the following link for details on these adjustments: pkmn.news/3G8FBnN https://t.co/xCTM46N14Z

Details

Sableye

Confuse Ray’s ability to hinder Pokemon Unite opponents was too powerful and has been nerfed.

Confuse Ray - Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec.

Duraludon

Dragon Pulse’s ability to concentrate damage was too powerful, while Dragon Tail and Revolving Ruin’s ability to defend the user was too powerful. These have been nerfed accordingly.

Dragon Tail - Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 14 sec.

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 14 sec. Dragon Tail - Minimum time between uses: 2 sec. → 2.5 sec.

Dragon Pulse - Cooldown: 8 sec. → 9 sec.

Dragon Pulse - Additional damage from damage markers: reduced by 25%

Additional damage from damage markers: reduced by 25% Revolving Ruin - Shield effect: reduced by 15%

Revolving Ruin - Movement speed decrease for opposing Pokémon that touch the burning ring: reduced by about 20%

Dodrio

The mobility granted by Agility was too high and has been nerfed. Jump Kick has been buffed to allow Dodrio to leap more during battle.

Agility - Cooldown: 10 sec. → 11 sec.

Agility - Increased movement speed effect: reduced by 20%

Jump Kick - Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 6.5 sec.

Azumarill

Water Pulse’s offensive and defensive capabilities were too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Water Pulse -Cooldown: 4 sec. → 5 sec.

Water Pulse - Damage: reduced by about 10%

Buzzwole

Buzzwole previously took too long to reach its full potential, so its Ability has been adjusted to help it become a more active participant in battle. Certain moves have been nerfed to balance this change.

Beast Boost - Now increases the muscle gauge even when Buzzwole deals damage to wild Pokémon

Lunge - Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 6 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Cinderace

Pyro Ball, which leaves the user very exposed, has been buffed so that it can deal a suitable amount of damage.

Pyro Ball - Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon: increased by 8%

Urshifu

Liquidation has been buffed so that Rapid Strike Style Urshifu can stay in fights longer.

Liquidation - Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec.

Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec. Liquidation - Shield effect: increased by 20%

Liquidation+ - Cooldown: 10 sec. → 9 sec.

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 9 sec. Liquidation+ - Shield effect: increased by 20%

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite The newest Ranged Attacker is silently gliding toward your position! Dragapult joins #PokemonUNITE on December 28! The newest Ranged Attacker is silently gliding toward your position! Dragapult joins #PokemonUNITE on December 28! https://t.co/7C2mCgfORT

Apart from these changes in Pokemon Unite, trainers will soon be able to engage with a new license that is making its way to the MOBA. Dragapult will make its anticipated debut in-game on December 29. Players also have a gala time to look forward to as the New Year celebrations will be in full swing. Interested Pokemon Unite readers can learn more about it in this article.

Poll : 0 votes