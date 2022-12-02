Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.2 official notes: Sableye nerf, Scyther buff, Mew bug fixes, and more

Pokemon Unite recently received a new update with version number 1.8.1.2. This brings a slew of changes including general fixes, bug fixes, nerfs, buffs, and more. The update also adds new Held Items for players to experiment with.
In Ranked Matches, one can now switch between 5 and 1-3 players from within the ranked lobby. For the former, the rank difference is limited to two ranks or less, while for the latter, the rank difference is limited to one rank or less. A new Battle Pass and Ranked Season have also begun in Pokemon Unite.
Without further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for 1.8.1.2 in Pokemon Unite.
Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.2 official notes
General fixes
- Part of the Battle Pass has been updated. Rewards including special fashion items have been added.
- Battle Map: New Battle Type Added. Maps that support draft pick have been added to custom battles and tournaments. In draft pick, players can ban certain Pokemon and then alternate selecting which Pokemon they’ll use in battle
- Battle Map: Remoat Stadium (Snow and Ice) Unlocked. You can now experience Remoat Stadium (Snow and Ice) in standard battles and custom battles for a limited time. The Legendary Articuno and wild Pokemon different from usual will appear in the central area of the map. Complete in blazing-hot Untie Battles on the cold snow-covered ground!
- Battle Map: Snowball Battle in Shivre City. Snowball Batlle in Shivre City has been unlocked for quick battles and custom battles for a limited time. The following battle items have been added: Teleport Button, Electro Wall, Freeze Ball. The effects of the following battle items have been adjusted: Repositioner, Snowball, and Returning Smoke. Movement controls for snowmen have been adjusted. You can now jump forward while turning into a snowman.
- Emblems: New Emblems Added. 50 new Pokemon boost emblems have been added.
- Emblems: Default Screen Adjusted. Opening the POkemon boost emblems menu now takes you to the Configure Boost Emblems screen.
- Emblems: Custom Loadouts Improved
- Emblems: Recommended Loadouts Improved
- Squads: Changes to Event Format
- Ranked Matches: Matchmaking Improved. A button has been added to lobbies that allows players to switch between matchmaking for one to three players or for five players. When choosing to matchmake for one to three players, you can only be matched with players whose greatest rank difference from yours is one or less–and for five players, two or fewer.
- Achievements: Content Updated
- Results Screen: Badge Display Improved
- Battle Pass Updates
- Ranked Match Updates
- Shop Updates
- Event Updates
- Bug Fixes
- Text Fixes
Changes have been made to some Pokemon stats and moves to adjust balance of Pokemon Unite Battles
Espeon
- Boosted Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
- Stored Power: Effects on the user strengthened
Scyther
- Dula Wingbeat: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
- Dula Wingbeat+: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
Mamoswine
- Ice Fang: Cooldown reduced
Mew
- Move learning bug fix
Clefable
- Gravity: Fixed bug(s) causing extra effects to occur
Charizard
- Unite Move Seismic Slam: Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger
Sableye
- Prankster: Effects on the user weakened and the duration of effects on the user decreased.
- Shadow Sneak: Effects on the user weakened. and the duration of effects on the user decreased. Cooldown lengthened. Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased.
- Confuse Ray: Cooldown lengthened
- Feint Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
Mr. Mime
- HP decreased
Zoroark
- Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased
Tsareena
- Defense and Sp. Def decreased
- Stomp: Cooldown lengthened
- Grassy Glide: Shield effect weakened
- Grassy Glide+: Shield effect weakened
Item changes
Exp. Share
- Bug fixes
Full Heal
- Cooldown lengthened
- Effect duration shortened
Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA that provides a unique experience that is different from the mainline video game titles of the iconic franchise. Pokemon Unite is available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.