Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.2 official notes: Sableye nerf, Scyther buff, Mew bug fixes, and more

Pokemon Unite recently received a new update with version number 1.8.1.2. This brings a slew of changes including general fixes, bug fixes, nerfs, buffs, and more. The update also adds new Held Items for players to experiment with.

In Ranked Matches, one can now switch between 5 and 1-3 players from within the ranked lobby. For the former, the rank difference is limited to two ranks or less, while for the latter, the rank difference is limited to one rank or less. A new Battle Pass and Ranked Season have also begun in Pokemon Unite.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Battle Pass 12 is now available! Obtain the battle pass to immediately unlock Holiday Style: Gengar, and rank it all the way up to receive Aurora Style: Gardevoir! #PokemonUNITE Battle Pass 12 is now available! Obtain the battle pass to immediately unlock Holiday Style: Gengar, and rank it all the way up to receive Aurora Style: Gardevoir! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/jVgEYfkWf5

Without further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for 1.8.1.2 in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.2 official notes

General fixes

Part of the Battle Pass has been updated. Rewards including special fashion items have been added.

Battle Map: New Battle Type Added. Maps that support draft pick have been added to custom battles and tournaments. In draft pick, players can ban certain Pokemon and then alternate selecting which Pokemon they’ll use in battle

Battle Map: Remoat Stadium (Snow and Ice) Unlocked. You can now experience Remoat Stadium (Snow and Ice) in standard battles and custom battles for a limited time. The Legendary Articuno and wild Pokemon different from usual will appear in the central area of the map. Complete in blazing-hot Untie Battles on the cold snow-covered ground!

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Snowball Battle in Shivre City makes its return for the holidays in #PokemonUNITE ! Turn your opponents into snowmen, and earn rewards like a Holiday Wreath Backpack for your Trainer! Snowball Battle in Shivre City makes its return for the holidays in #PokemonUNITE! Turn your opponents into snowmen, and earn rewards like a Holiday Wreath Backpack for your Trainer! https://t.co/1lVd5eaZYR

Battle Map: Snowball Battle in Shivre City. Snowball Batlle in Shivre City has been unlocked for quick battles and custom battles for a limited time. The following battle items have been added: Teleport Button, Electro Wall, Freeze Ball. The effects of the following battle items have been adjusted: Repositioner, Snowball, and Returning Smoke. Movement controls for snowmen have been adjusted. You can now jump forward while turning into a snowman.

Emblems: New Emblems Added. 50 new Pokemon boost emblems have been added.

Emblems: Default Screen Adjusted. Opening the POkemon boost emblems menu now takes you to the Configure Boost Emblems screen.

Emblems: Custom Loadouts Improved

Emblems: Recommended Loadouts Improved

Squads: Changes to Event Format

Ranked Matches: Matchmaking Improved. A button has been added to lobbies that allows players to switch between matchmaking for one to three players or for five players. When choosing to matchmake for one to three players, you can only be matched with players whose greatest rank difference from yours is one or less–and for five players, two or fewer.

Achievements: Content Updated

Results Screen: Badge Display Improved

Battle Pass Updates

Ranked Match Updates

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Changes have been made to some Pokemon stats and moves to adjust balance of Pokemon Unite Battles

Espeon

Boosted Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Stored Power: Effects on the user strengthened

Scyther

Dula Wingbeat: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Dula Wingbeat+: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Mamoswine

Ice Fang: Cooldown reduced

Mew

Move learning bug fix

Clefable

Gravity: Fixed bug(s) causing extra effects to occur

Charizard

Unite Move Seismic Slam: Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger

Sableye

Prankster: Effects on the user weakened and the duration of effects on the user decreased.

Shadow Sneak: Effects on the user weakened. and the duration of effects on the user decreased. Cooldown lengthened. Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased.

Confuse Ray: Cooldown lengthened

Feint Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Mr. Mime

HP decreased

Zoroark

Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased

Tsareena

Defense and Sp. Def decreased

Stomp: Cooldown lengthened

Grassy Glide: Shield effect weakened

Grassy Glide+: Shield effect weakened

Item changes

Exp. Share

Bug fixes

Full Heal

Cooldown lengthened

Effect duration shortened

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA that provides a unique experience that is different from the mainline video game titles of the iconic franchise. Pokemon Unite is available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

