Pokemon Unite Winter Holiday events 2022: Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon Unite has announced its upcoming Winter Holiday events in anticipation of the approaching winter season.

Game developers often give their fans gifts during the holiday season. Players around the world get excited for this time of year because they can take advantage of all the events in their favorite titles and get their share of free loot.

So what special plans does the Pokemon Unite team have in store for its playerbase this holiday season? While not a lot is currently known, the official Twitter account has released the planned schedule for all the content coming to the game next month.

Pokemon Unite's Winter Holiday events to kick off on December 1, 2022

Pokemon Unite's Winter Holiday events will begin on December 1, 2022. The game will kick things off with Snowball Battle, a challenge on the Shivre City map. Trainers can play it to progress toward seasonal missions and earn a variety of different rewards that are yet to be revealed.

Those who open the game for the first three weeks or so of December will also receive a special holiday log-in gift. Though the gift has not been confirmed, players speculate that it could be a special holiday skin or a free Unite License.

From December 1, 2022, to January 9, 2023, players will be able to take on something called the Illumination Challenge. The challenge returns from last year's Winter Holiday events, and trainers can earn points through gameplay to light up a Christmas tree. Reaching certain point milestones will reward players with cosmetics for their trainer avatar. All cosmetic rewards will be holiday-themed.

Pokemon Unite's tweet also mentions something simply called "Aurora Ranked Matches." Though the wording is a bit vague, it is likely that this will only be a change in the map where ranked games take place. While this could be an entirely new map, it could also be Shivre City brought into ranked.

The Aurora Challenge Event is the final arrival for the upcoming Winter Holiday festivities in the game. There is no explanation for what it is. However, it could be a series of quests that players can complete through standard matches and ranked games in order to get varying amounts of tokens, tickets, and cosmetics.

One detail worth noting about the Winter Holiday events is the small discount that players will get when purchasing Aeos Gems for the first week of December. The exact amount of the discount has not been confirmed, and those looking to make a purchase may have to wait a couple of days for the offer to hit live servers.

Overall, the upcoming Pokemon Unite Winter Holiday events for 2022 look set to bring some nice rewards for players who put in the time to earn them. The only activity that will extend past December 25, 2022, is the Illumination Challenge, with the shortest occurrence being the Aeos Gem discount, which will only last for a week.

Pokemon Unite is currently available for the Nintendo Switch as well as Android and iOS devices.

