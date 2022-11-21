Pokemon Unite Season 12 Battle Pass leak hints at Gengar and Gardevoir getting special Holiday holowear

Pokemon Unite players will soon be able to get their hands on special holowears for Gengar and Gardevoir if the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming Battle Pass are accurate. While official information is yet to be revealed by the developers, players can have some ideas about the main offerings.

Usually, every Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite comes with 60 levels of rewards, which are divided between free and paid options. While there are plenty of things to earn, the most valuable items tend to be the two Pokemon holowears found at the beginning and towards the end of a respective pass.

The latest rumors come from Twitter user ElChicoEevee, well-known in the community thanks to their datamined information. The new data incidentally comes from an unlisted video that is in Japanese. In the minute-long video, the main rewards of the pass are visible, and exciting times are coming up for those who love to play as Gengar and Gardevoir.

Pokemon Unite seems to have focused on Gengar and Gardevoir for the Christmas period with its Battle Pass offerings

Based on their stats and abilities, Gengar and Gardevoir couldn't have been more different in Pokemon Unite. The Dark-type Pokemon is a speedster who relies on its speed and offensive abilities to get the better of its opponents. In contrast, the Psychic-type has a much more balanced game, even though its main focus is also to cause damage.

Gengar's upcoming holowear is a Christmas-styled design that celebrates the special occasion. It remains to be clarified at which node it will be present. Gardevoir's holowear is much more refined in design, with some suggesting that the designers have taken inspiration from Disney.

Gardevoir's holowear and its abilities can be seen before Gengar in the video. This could indirectly reveal which one will be available earlier to the Pokemon Unite players. Typically, they get one premium offering as soon as they unlock the paid option. The other is handed out at level 60 as they move up the tiers by completing different tasks and challenges.

Aside from the holowears, players will also be able to acquire trainer skins that look very distinct in these videos. These cosmetic items can be equipped in-game, allowing them to stand out from the rest.

Apart from the holowears and trainer cosmetics, the usual resources like Aeos coins and other resources will also be available. These are used for different purposes and are very helpful for players' overall progression.

It remains to be seen whether any of the leaked information will eventually arrive in the new season. The new Battle Pass will make its way to the game in December, and fans will now be eagerly looking forward to it, considering the sneak peek of the rewards they have received.

