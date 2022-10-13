Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 11: All rewards, missions, and more

The Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 11 is now live, and players can go through 60 different levels of rewards, including a wide variety of items. As usual, the developers offer premium and free rewards on the same path, with the former available to those who purchase the Battle Pass. Free-to-play players will still be able to acquire useful rewards as they complete different missions and progress along the way. The premium path offers two holowear skins at no additional cost.

Battle Passes in Pokemon Unite work differently from other games, since all the items available are optional. They don't directly impact gameplay but still allow players to get some advantage.

Apart from holowear, players can get many additional resources that can be used for different things within the game. There are plenty of cosmetic items that are available as well that allow players to customize their in-game appearance. Let's take a look at all the content that is part of the Season 11 Battle Pass and how players will be able to unlock them.

Pokemon Unite's Battle Pass 11 brings special holowear for Trevenant and Delphox, along with a host of different rewards

Holowear are custom skins in the game that allow players to change the appearance of their Pokemon. There are different ways to obtain holowear, and their prices also vary based on how exclusive they are. It's generally accepted that the Battle Passes are the most cost-effective way to obtain holowear in the game.

Battle Pass 11 won't be a disappointment in this department, and there are two great holowear available for Trevenant and Delphox. Players will have to spend real money to unlock the premium path to get them. Upon doing so, Pokemon Unite players will immediately get the Ranger Style Trevenant holowear.

As usual, there are sixty levels to complete, and players can do so with the help of the missions. The final node will reward the Sacred Style holowear for Delphox. However, these aren't the only rewards that can be obtained from the Battle Pass. Customization items also include trainer cosmetics that players can choose to wear in-game. These are themed similarly to the two holowear.

There are also different resources to be obtained that will help players on their journey. Among other things, Aeos Tickets and coins can be obtained from the Battle Pass. These can be used to upgrade Held Items and purchase Pokemon from the shop, allowing players to progress faster in Pokemon Unite.

To obtain these rewards, players must complete the levels of the Battle Pass. This can be done by completing missions within the game. Pokemon Unite provides both daily and weekly missions that can be completed to earn level-up points. There are also seasonal missions, and the premium version offers even more opportunities to level up.

Overall, Battle Pass 11 looks to be a good deal for those who play Trevenant and Delphox in Pokemon Unite. For these players, the premium path will be well worth the investment, and they will also be able to earn more resources along with two holowear. There are also resources that can be obtained by free-to-play players, although they're more limited.

