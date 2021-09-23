Every Battle Pass reward in Pokemon Unite Season 2

The new Battle Pass rewards have come out with many other changes recently introduced to Pokemon Unite.

The previous update was done on probably the biggest day for Pokemon Unite since its release. Just about every Pokemon on the roster received a nerf or buff of some sort. That’s in addition to the mobile release of the game, which will bring many more people into the Pokemon Unite community.

Pokemon receive new holowear in Season 2 of Pokemon Unite

The theme for the Season 2 Battle Pass is space, and many skins and holowear will have some galactic designs. The season is officially entitled Galactic Ghost 094, which hints at a certain Ghost-type getting a new holowear.

However, the first of these rewards will be Lucario holowear, which shows it wearing a brown space jacket. It looks like Lucario is doing its best impression of Star Fox or Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy.

From there, the battle pass offers the typical clothing items that many players received in Season 1. There are several black and white shirts that will be available for avatars, as well as pants.

A couple of items also deviate from the space theme pretty significantly. A French burret is among the rewards for the battle pass. A Celtic kilt is another piece of clothing that, while it will make any avatar look ten times tougher, has nothing to do with the space theme at all.

Most of the other rewards are Aeos coins, Aeos Tickets and Item Enhancers. It’s important to keep in mind the differences between these items, since it can be a tad bit difficult to remember what each one is used for.

Aeos coins are what players need to use to acquire new characters. Many characters have prices of 8,000 coins (including Mamoswine and Sylveon probably), so it’s important to stock up on these.

Aeos Tickets are used to purchase items in the shop, whether they be fashion accessories for the avatar, or held items for Pokemon. The Item Enhancers are used to raise the level of items so that they can become more powerful.

The final reward in this battle pass is probably the biggest attraction. The Ghost-type terror Gengar has jumped into a spacesuit - with a helmet and all the other trimmings. It looks like this Gengar is more ready to do tasks in Among Us than it is playing Pokemon Unite.

