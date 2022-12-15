Pokemon Unite New Year celebrations (December 2022): Dragapult's debut, full-fury team clash, Season 13 Battle Pass, and more

With 2022 coming to an end, The Pokemon Company recently announced a slew of updates that are on their way to Pokemon Unite to celebrate the upcoming new year. Fans of the MOBA will be treated to Dragapult's debut, the full-fury team clash, the arrival of Battle Pass Season 13, and plenty more over the next few weeks.

Pokemon Unite, the TiMi group's unique take on the iconic global franchise, has slowly and surely caught the imagination of trainers around the world.

It was earlier revealed that the game has crossed more than 100 million downloads. The developers have offered a Gift Exchange code in celebration of the feat that players can cash in the game.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



serebii.net Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE has been downloaded over 100 million times. To celebrate, a code has been given for 1000 Aeos Coin and 1 Gold Emblem Box: THANKYOUFOR100MM Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE has been downloaded over 100 million times. To celebrate, a code has been given for 1000 Aeos Coin and 1 Gold Emblem Box: THANKYOUFOR100MMserebii.net https://t.co/AGwQhlpRO8

This article lists all that is in store for Pokemon Unite players going into the new year as announced today.

Pokemon Unite's New Year plans include a lot of new content, plus a bunch of rewards

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Dragapult to be available as a playable character from December 29th



serebii.net Serebii Update: The next big Pokémon UNITE event has been announced, starts December 26th 2022Dragapult to be available as a playable character from December 29th Serebii Update: The next big Pokémon UNITE event has been announced, starts December 26th 2022Dragapult to be available as a playable character from December 29thserebii.net https://t.co/1ZoGgJ4bBO

The official announcement detailed the following roadmap that players can expect over the upcoming several weeks:

Dragapult makes its debut in Pokemon Unite - Introduced back in Generation 7, Dragapult is a dual-type Dragon and Ghost pseudo-legendary pocket monster that is also known as the Stealth Pokemon. It will arrive on December 29, 2022, at 11 pm PT, and will be an Attacker that is capable of ambushing enemies and dashing at great speed. Its Unite Move will be Deep and Destroy.

- Introduced back in Generation 7, Dragapult is a dual-type Dragon and Ghost pseudo-legendary pocket monster that is also known as the Stealth Pokemon. It will arrive on December 29, 2022, at 11 pm PT, and will be an Attacker that is capable of ambushing enemies and dashing at great speed. Its Unite Move will be Deep and Destroy. Full-fury team clash - Starting from December 26, 2022, at 4 pm PT and running until February 5, 2023, at 3.59 PM PT, players can choose to align with either the Read Team (led by Buzzwole) or the Blue Team (led by Cinderace). Once they have made their choices, they can engage in full-fury team clashes in order to earn points for their teams.

Starting from December 26, 2022, at 4 pm PT and running until February 5, 2023, at 3.59 PM PT, players can choose to align with either the Read Team (led by Buzzwole) or the Blue Team (led by Cinderace). Once they have made their choices, they can engage in full-fury team clashes in order to earn points for their teams. Battle Pass Season 13 - The new season of Battle Pass will come online on December 26, 2022, at 4 pm PT and conclude on March 2, 2023, at 3.59 pm PMT. It will bring "a marvelous trove of hero-themed rewards," including Dark Hero Style: Buzzwole and Dark Hero Set Trainer fashion cosmetic items. There will also be new hero-themed events available throughout Season 13.

Other than the three above, prizes and special gifts will be available for everyone to claim. These in-game offerings are as follows:

7-Day Limited License Special Gifts - With this, Pokemon Unite players will be able to get a random 7-Day Limited License every day for free. This will begin on December 23, 2022, at 4 pm PT and end on January 1, 2023, at 3.59 pm PT.

With this, Pokemon Unite players will be able to get a random 7-Day Limited License every day for free. This will begin on December 23, 2022, at 4 pm PT and end on January 1, 2023, at 3.59 pm PT. New Year Lucky Wheel - Players will have the chance to earn up to 135 New Year Lucky Wheel spins by launching and logging into the game and then winning battles from December 22, 2022, at 4 pm PT through 31 December 2022, at 3,59 pm PT. These spins can be cashed in from December 31, 2022, at 4 pm PT till January 3, 2023, at 3.59 pm PT.

Players will have the chance to earn up to 135 New Year Lucky Wheel spins by launching and logging into the game and then winning battles from December 22, 2022, at 4 pm PT through 31 December 2022, at 3,59 pm PT. These spins can be cashed in from December 31, 2022, at 4 pm PT till January 3, 2023, at 3.59 pm PT. New Year's Celebration - From December 25, 2022, at 4 pm PT to January 31, 2023, at 3.59 pm PT, players will be eligible to get one Unite license and one rental Holowear, provided they log in for a total of seven days between the aforementioned period.

There is a gala time awaiting Pokemon Unite players in-game. Trainers will be eager to see the festivities surrounding the New Year celebrations start so that they can dip their toes into all that the developers have on offer.

Poll : 0 votes