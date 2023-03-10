Pokemon Unite Scizor guide (March 2023): Best movesets, build, items, and more

Scizor was introduced in Pokemon Unite as a pair with Scyther, but many players consider it to be the weaker of the two creatures. In many ways, the Pocket Monster doesn't have the damage potential or jungling capabilities of its earlier evolution.

While many players may prefer Scyther in Pokemon Unite, Scizor still has something to offer a well-composed Unite Battle team. It has recently also received buffs to give it more parity.

The Steel/Bug-type Pocket Monster can be built as a brawler or a tank-like laner with solid sustain. Both roles can serve well within a team composition. However, when it comes to getting the most out of its abilities, players tend to gravitate toward its brawler build, as Defender-role Pokemon can fit the tanking job well enough on their own.

For Pokemon Unite players looking to use Scizor, building the creature as a bonafide brawler can go a long way toward team success.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything players need to know about building Scizor as a brawler in Pokemon Unite

Scizor can step out of Scyther's shadow in Pokemon Unite with the right loadout (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the right collection of held items, a battle item, Boost Emblems, and a solid choice of moves, Scizor can be incredibly flexible in Unite Battles.

With a brawler build, Scizor can scrap with opponents in lane or even impose its will in the jungle to secure early or needed buffs for itself or its teammates.

Unfortunately, trainers who see Scizor will likely know what to expect compared to Scyther. Scizor still struggles against crowd control effects, but no creature in Pokemon Unite is without its flaws.

Here is a recommended brawler build for Scizor:

Moves - Bullet Punch and Swords Dance

- Bullet Punch and Swords Dance Held Items - Focus Band, Muscle Band, and Razor Claw

- Focus Band, Muscle Band, and Razor Claw Battle Item - X Speed

- X Speed Emblem Colors and Stat Priorities - Six brown emblems, four white emblems. Prioritize HP and attack stats. Use special attack as a free dump stat for negative stat changes.

With the build listed above, Scizor can deal respectable damage while also having the durability to outlast many Speedsters and Attackers and hold up well in team fights.

By attacking with Bullet Punch often, Scizor can proc Swords Dance and keep its effects active as often as possible. Meanwhile, the build's Boost Emblems will ensure that it can deal plenty of physical punishment and take some well, thanks to the attack and HP stat buffs.

Meanwhile, Muscle Band and Razor Claw work in tandem to boost Scizor's Damage while giving it the ability to slow targets.

Focus Band assists with survivability, and X Speed allows Scizor to chase down targets who manage to shrug off any slows they've been inflicted with. X Speed also serves the secondary purpose of providing the Steel/Bug-type creature with some escapability since its overall movement speed in Pokemon Unite isn't ideal for fleeing combat.

While there's no build without drawbacks in Pokemon Unite, this loadout for Scizor should serve it well in a wide range of team compositions. The build should provide it with the capability to handle either desired lane while still offering upsides for Scizor to utilize as a jungle.

If this Pokemon can secure early buffs, particularly Red Buff, it can be well-positioned to deal damage solo or alongside its teammates.

Poll : 0 votes