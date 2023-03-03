Pokemon Unite Zacian guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

After plenty of leaks in early 2023, Zacian has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite to commemorate the Pocket Monsters franchise's 27th anniversary. The Legendary Pokemon from the Galar region has plenty to offer in lanes and the jungle.

So far, Zacian has proved to be one of the most effective All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite's current meta. The creature can be quite versatile as a laner and as a jungle, but trainers using it will want to ensure they're outputting the maximum damage possible.

Fortunately, doing so only requires that players provide Zacian with the right build. It will do the rest naturally, thanks to its excellent scalability over the course of a Unite Battle.

The primary build for Zacian in Pokemon Unite right now is focused on AOE damage, allowing it to easily transition between lanes and jungle and fill multiple team roles.

Everything players need to know about building Zacian for AOE damage in Pokemon Unite

As many Pokemon Unite players may have noticed, Zacian's ability to use the Rusted Sword/Fairy King's Sword as a weapon prohibits it from equipping three total held items. However, this shortcoming can easily be surpassed by giving the creature the right remaining held items while outfitting it with quality emblems, battle items, and a great moveset.

With a quality AOE build, Zacian can deal heavy damage, and its user will scarcely care that it starts with one less held item.

Zacian's AOE build for Pokemon Unite in March 2023

Moveset - Sacred Sword and Play Rough

- Sacred Sword and Play Rough Held Items - Rusted Sword (Mandatory), Muscle Band, Razor Claw

- Rusted Sword (Mandatory), Muscle Band, Razor Claw Battle Item - X Speed

- X Speed Emblem Configuration and Stat Choices - Six Brown Emblems, Four White Emblems. Prioritize attack and critical-hit rate. Dump stats for negative effects include special attack, defense, and special defense.

With this build, Zacian can dive into battles in both lanes and the jungle thanks to Play Rough, which will set up its ability to combo with Sacred Sword.

Razor Claw will slow targets and make their escape substantially tougher, while Muscle Band will boost Zacian's physical damage output. X Speed is also a huge assist for the Pocket Monster, as it has poor movement speed and can use the speed boost to chase down opponents or disengage from a fight.

The emblem alignment should hone in on Zacian's capability to deal heavy physical damage in Pokemon Unite while improving its chances of dealing critical damage. Since Zacian isn't exactly known for its durability, dropping its defenses and special attack won't harm it much compared to the benefits it receives in damage-dealing.

While Zacian's capabilities may change in the future after subsequent patches, the AOE build currently serves it best when it comes to damage-dealing and utility. Sure, players can build it as a pure jungler, but this will only serve certain team makeups where a jungler is needed.

Conversely, the AOE build allows Zacian to fit team makeups as a more versatile fighter that can lane when needed before dipping into the jungle to snag buffs and take out gankers lying in wait.

