How to get Zacian in Pokemon Unite (February 2023)

To celebrate Pokemon Day, Zacian has been added to the Pokemon Unite roster, and players can obtain its license for free. What sets this pick apart from the rest of the roster is its capacity to deal an amazing amount of damage in duels against other players. Being the Pokemon universe's resident Great Grey Wolf Sif cosplayer, Zacian's damage comes from its access to devastating slashing attacks from its legendary blade.

To acquire Zacian's Unite License, players just need to complete a simple set of tasks. Here's how they can get this Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Unite: How to unlock Zacian for free

Zacian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to unlock Zacian for free in Pokemon Unite, players will need to participate in the event surrounding the character. The Adventure in Zacian's Weald is a board game-like event where players earn dice by logging in and completing a variety of other tasks. These dice are used to progress in the event, which will ultimately result in players earning Zacian's license.

Sadly, players looking to avoid the headache of grinding an event to earn a free license and would rather just buy it are currently out of luck. Much like Mew's event, players will most likely be able to purchase Zacian from the shop once the event is over. However, for now, the only option is to play the event.

Players are incentivized to at least start the event, thanks to a free gift of exclusive limited-time Pokemon Day cosmetics for everyone who participates in this Pokemon Unite event. During the event, players will be able to roll the dice they earn to progress across the board. Upon reaching the end of the board, they will be rewarded with the free Zacian Unite License.

If you're interested in learning more about Zacian in Pokemon Unite, you'll be happy to know that it's currently considered one of the strongest characters in the game. Due to the fact that it doesn't need to evolve to reach its full potential, it relies very little on levels for its power spike. Its passive ability also greatly contributes to its massive attacking prowess against grouped-up enemies.

Additionally, Zacian's Intrepid Sword ability is a powerful passive that increases the strength of its attacks and abilities using Aeos energy. While the ability does have a cooldown, skilled players can use it to turn the tide of a teamfight and deal massive amounts of damage to grouped-up enemies.

Overall, Zacian's addition to Pokemon Unite is greatly appreciated but may be problematic due to how much damage it can dish in a single scenario. However, with a few balancing changes and updates, Zacian could be a more balanced pick for players looking for a duelist melee character. Thankfully, players can earn it for free with minimal effort, thanks to the new tie-in event.

