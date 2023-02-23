Pokemon Unite confirms the imminent arrival of Zacian to Aeos Island

A Pokemon Unite leak that originally surfaced in January 2023 implied that the Legendary Pokemon Zacian would arrive soon, which now appears to be the case. Today, February 22, 2023, the game's official Twitter account confirmed that the Galar region creature would be making its way to Aeos Island.

In a recent Twitter post by the official account for Pokemon Unite, TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company confirmed that Zacian would be the game's next playable Unite License. However, additional details on the matter are thin, and players still rely on leaks to determine Zacian's moves and how much it will cost to unlock.

Fortunately, this announcement confirms the initial Pokemon Unite leak about Zacian's arrival and should signal additional forthcoming information in the coming days.

What We Know So Far About Zacian's Debut in Pokemon Unite

Zacian marks the first "Box Legendary" Pokemon to debut in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to previous leaks and datamining by Pokemon Unite's community, Zacian has been planned to be introduced for quite some time. With the creature's official confirmation by Unite's developers, players can likely look forward to additional information being debuted during Pokemon Day 2023's celebration on February 27. This yearly event details many different announcements for the franchise, and it appears that Zacian's arrival will be the crowning feature of Unite's portion of the upcoming Pokemon Day Presentation.

According to data provided by leakers, Zacian's Unite License will be free to obtain, which has been a rarity among recent license additions. Typically, new Pokemon introduced to the game are placed behind a one-week Aeos Gem paywall before making the license available for Aeos Coin purchases. Zacian's availability appears to be tied to a set of challenges known as "Zacian's Weald," a board game-like adventure that involves rolling dice and completing in-game objectives.

Zacian's arrival also signifies the first time that a "Box Legendary" or a Pokemon featured in a major game's box art will be arriving in Unite. Previously, some fans had opined that such creatures would be off the table as playable Unite Licenses, but this does not appear to be the case. The inclusion of Pokemon Sword's mascot likely means that a few Pocket Monsters are off the table when TiMi and The Pokemon Company are choosing new playable creatures in the popular MOBA.

For now, trainers must stay tuned in the lead-up to Pokemon Day 2023, where Zacian's presence will undoubtedly be felt, and more Unite news may very well be forthcoming too.

