5 licenses to pick in Pokemon Unite to quickly rank up (October 2022)

Pokemon Unite is constantly releasing new Unite Licenses, providing playable Pokemon for Unite Battles. However, some Pokemon are better than others in the current meta and can help players in raising their rank.

Whether trainers are playing ranked Pokemon Unite battles on their own or with friends, specific Unite Licenses are worth prioritizing to climb the ranked ladder.

It's wise to pick up licenses for many different roles in order to meet various team composition needs. This way, no matter what Pokemon a player's teammates pick, they have an effective complement waiting on their own roster.

Below, players can find some of the best Unite License picks that should hopefully assist them in rising up the seasonal rankings.

Absol, Hoopa, and 3 other licenses that players should use to perform well in Pokemon Unite's ranked battles

1) Absol

Absol has remained a dangerous force throughout Pokemon Unite's lifetime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Absol has been a dangerous combatant as a Speedster ever since Pokemon Unite's initial launch last summer.

When played well as a jungle, the Disaster Pokemon can deal massive amounts of physical damage in just a few attacks. Additionally, its high mobility and ability to become untargetable with its Unite Move allow it to effortlessly weave in and out of combat.

Absol can dominate in most Unite Battles as long as it's being played well. Its shortcomings come against Defenders with high physical defense and the skill of its player.

The Dark-type Pokemon must be learned and used wisely in order to avoid early-game feeding. However, once it is on a roll, very few Pokemon can defeat it one-on-one or even in teamfights.

2) Mew

Mew is a recent addition to Pokemon Unite's roster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it is classified as an Attacker, Mew can be considered one of the most versatile picks in Pokemon Unite.

The creature possesses an expanded collection of moves to learn, which means it can go on the full offensive. However, it can also play defensively and even in supporting roles.

Depending on its build, Mew can fit in the jungler role or as a laner without much drop in efficacy.

Mew is an expensive Unite License to procure, but it can be obtained on Pokemon Unite for free at the moment.

If players can complete Mew's Mural Challenge, they'll receive the incredibly powerful creature and immediately gain the ability to use it against their opponents.

3) Hoopa

Pokemon Unite's top Support pick goes to Hoopa, the dimension-warping Mythic Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since its introduction to the popular MOBA title, Hoopa has run away with the spot as the best Support Pokemon in the game.

Featuring extremely high versatility, the ability to teleport itself and its teammates, and a monstrous Unite Move, Hoopa can meet all challenges in any phase of a Unite Battle.

There's a ton to love about Hoopa, from its buffs and debuffs to its Unbound Form wreaking havoc on enemy teams. However, it's important to note that it possesses a considerably high skill ceiling among Supports.

If you're determined to rank up quickly with Hoopa, it's a good idea to run some practice matches outside of ranked battles to acclimate to its impressive toolkit.

4) Pikachu

Pokemon's mascot is a Special Attack-fueled menace in Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu has had a rocky history in Pokemon-related spin-offs, but its presence in Pokemon Unite is unquestioned.

Among Special Attack-oriented Attackers in the MOBA, Pikachu is a bonafide nuke. When its move combos are utilized correctly, it can lay on massive amounts of burst damage before finishing off multiple targets with its Unite Move.

When utilizing Pikachu in ranked battles, it's important to note that it thrives primarily in the top lane. Furthermore, it must remain out of the thick of battles to avoid being easily dispatched due to its low health and lack of an escape mechanism.

Fortunately, using attacks like Electro Ball and Thunderbolt will keep Pikachu mains safe as they lay down electric artillery from afar.

5) Tsareena

Tsareena has risen to become one of the best All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite tend to fit the role of hybrid bruisers in team compositions. They deal quality damage, have respectable health and defenses, and can contribute to teamfights.

Among All-Rounders, there may be no finer Unite License to utilize than Tsareena. The Fruit Pokemon is certainly posh, but it's far from a pushover in Unite Battles. It evolves early, has a ton of escape and healing options, and can completely remove opponents from fights using disables like Stomp and Queen Ascendant.

However, trainers utilizing Tsareena must know that it doesn't have the durability of All-Rounders like Lucario or Buzzwole.

Furthermore, like all Pokemon in the All-Rounder role, Tsareena suffers when hammered with crowd control effects.

