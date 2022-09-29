5 ways to quickly gain rank in Pokemon Unite

Nintendo's first-ever MOBA Pokemon game, Pokemon Unite, is a free-to-play title that focuses on the elements of the Pokemon universe. The game consists of features like items, characters, daily tasks, and goals for players to comprehend before diving into the competitive side of it. However, Pokemon Unite takes considerable time and effort to climb up the ranks in its meta.

Gamers are often seen developing new tricks and gameplay, making builds with different Attacks and Items that maximize performance to defeat their opponents and reach the Master Rank.

While there is no specific way to rank up quickly, a few methods can help players gather enough points and experience. This article will delve into some of these methods and help players understand what it takes to rank up in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Landing final hits and 4 other ways to gain rank quickly in Pokemon Unite

1) A balanced and supportive team composition

Choosing the right fighter in Pokemon Unite might be confusing for new players, and this becomes even more complicated when composing a team. Understanding the abilities of different Pokemon, several buffs, lanes, and intertwined gameplay tactics is crucial if you want to rise to the ranks faster. The constantly changing meta and new updates in the game make it an even more complicated ordeal to grasp which fighter is the right fit for the team.

Pokemon Unite provides you with a team slot, with five Pokemon in a team. Carefully select your avatars to control the top and bottom paths as well as the central area of the map. You will need a well-structured team of good healers, tanks, heavy hitters, and all-rounders.

Some perform well in the jungle area, and using all-rounders in that specific map area may have better results than using all-rounders in another lane. It all depends upon your style of gameplay and preferences.

2) Understanding the mechanics of the items

Items available in Pokemon Unite (Image via TiMi Studio)

Items are considered one of the major assets to secure victory in Pokemon Unite battles. There are currently 16 items in Pokemon Unite, and each has different stat bonuses and passive effects like increased Attack, Sp. Atk, movement speed, and more. While you can hold up to three individual items at a time, when you reach levels 7 and 10, you’ll only have access to one held item slot as a starter.

Grade 30 is the maximum grade for Item enhancement. Resources like Item Enhancers can be earned as rewards or purchased from Aeos Emporium using Aeos tickets. It’s crucial to understand which items work best with your gameplay if you want to gain the most out of them.

The passive effects of these items aren’t always active as some may only trigger upon defined situations. When combined with each of your Pokemon, these items will yield different results, so you must practice with every held item to fully grasp its potential and the unique combination you capitalize on the most.

3) Farming and landing last hits

Farming in Pokemon Unite means hunting for EXP, the best-known way to get it is by defeating Wild Pokemon. They have a fixed spawn location on the map and can easily be located, but be aware that high EXP comes with high hit points. One of the most popular places to farm EXP is the Drednaw spawn area in Remoat Stadium. It has fighters like Audino, Vespiquen, and Combee in abundance, which will help players gain levels.

Defeating Drednaw, the boss of Pokemon Unite Remoat Stadium, is also a surefire way to gain a huge amount of EXP in one go. Several opponents also give more EXP and can be identified with the numbers above their names.

Hitting last always comes up while farming EXP. You'll receive the highest EXP if you bag the last hit on an opponent. Even if you didn’t engage in battle and provide the final impact, it counts. Along with the Wild Pokemon, this effect applies if you defeat enemy team warriors.

4) Completing key objectives and scoring

Scoring points in Pokemon Unite (Image via TiMi Studio)

Pokemon Unite provides you with different objectives to complete, and scoring the most points is a sure way to win. You might dwell on having the most knockouts, but scoring points is what matters. Teams that focus on knockouts may gather more experience and Aeos energy but will eventually have to use it to charge their dunk on the opponent’s goal.

The first key objective you need to look at is to defeat Drednaw as it spawns in the bottom lane at the seven-minute mark of the match. Securing this Drednaw will result in a large amount of EXP points and a temporary shield for you and your team. You will need a team of fighters that perform their best in the first few minutes of the match to achieve this objective.

Another objective in Pokemon Unite would be defeating Rotom, as it offers a good amount of EXP and some Aeos energy. It will help you push down the top lane, and if it reaches the opponent’s goal, you can score the goal without having to charge the dunk with any energy.

Both of these Wild Pokemon spawn after three minutes of being defeated, and you can try to defeat them again for some extra rewards. Unite Moves are also one of the most powerful weapons you can use to defeat these fighters, including Zapdos, throughout the game. These Unite Moves are only available a few times during the battle and provide potent attacks and traits to your warriors.

5) Perform best in the final stretch

Many believe Final Stretch holds the most significant importance in any Pokemon Unite battle. Beginning in the final two minutes of the match, during the Final Stretch, both Drednaw and Rotom despawn, and Zapdos will spawn in the center area. You can also score double points within the final two minutes of the battle, so you need to hold as much Pokemon Unite Aeos energy as possible before entering the final stretch.

Defeating the Zapdos that spawn in the center area will secure bulk experience and reward Aeos energy to all team members. Also, winning against Zapdos will open up the opponent team’s towers for scoring while the effect of double points is on. Saving the Unite Moves for Zapdos will make it easier to defeat the wild creature.

