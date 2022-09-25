Why Pokemon Unite's new map and meta are turning it into a forgettable experience

Pokemon Unite was supposed to reach new heights with the start of the second year. In many ways, it already has. New monsters have yet to be added as frequently in the past, and several events are running parallel to retain player interests. More importantly, the new map in the form of Thea Sky Ruins is a major improvement from the previous Remoat Stadium.

Despite all the positives and updates, there might not be a worse time to play Pokemon Unite. The problem amplifies if someone has a friend to play with, as lack of coordination has never felt so punishing.

The point of any MOBA is to play in a coordinated fashion rather than go into heroic outbursts. Demand for coordination is much more in a game like Pokemon Unite, where the ultimate objective is not to kill the opponents.

While solo queues might not be preferable in any MOBA, people often have to play with it. It's only possible always to have a friend to play with in a coordinated fashion, and that's exactly the first area where the problems start. This article dives into a detailed fashion as to why the current system makes ranked in Pokemon Unite a living nightmare.

Pokemon Unite needs several changes to make it worth it for the player base

New characters are always welcome when it comes to any MOBA in the world. September alone has seen two new ones, with Scyther coming up in the last week. Clefable and Clefairy will arrive in October, and the community expects more as fall proceeds into winter.

Despite having so many choices available to players, the meta feels very limited in the current times. Mr. Mime has gone from a very poor pick to a must-have one, thanks to the buffs. It can sustain a lane by itself as long as it's leveled up.

Despite having a shallow health pool, Mew has been another strong one. It enjoys incredible range and the ability to reset its moves, making it a nightmare to go up against. A player who knows how to handle Mew in Pokemon Unite could be a massive difference maker.

One can be forgiven if they're asking for greater diversity in the ranked meta at the moment. A bigger issue is the new map Thea Sky Ruins, which has made several improvements over the previous one. Firstly, the map is far bigger, allowing greater XP for all the players.

Secondly, the developers have reduced the importance of sniping Zapdos in Remoat Stadium. Getting Rayquaza doesn't guarantee a win, as players still have to score to win matches. Hence, it promotes the fundamental fundamentals of Pokemon Unite - scoring and defending.

The same competitiveness that Thea Sky Ruins increases are a major cause of the problem. When someone plays in a solo-queue, the required coordination often goes missing. Without a mic, in-game communication is very difficult in Pokemon Unite. Then comes the problem of the lack of skill-based matchmaking.

Matchmaking is currently too random for anyone's liking, and players have to rely heavily on luck based on how things stand. The matchmaking results in lopsided matches as some teams get players who can be better. Had the scoring system been better, it would have been better.

As things currently stand, players gain a star after a win and need 4 to go up by a division. They also lose one when they lose, and getting the MVP as a losing side doesn't change any of that. Certain protections are offered when players reach 150 and 300-star points, respectively. However, it takes too long to fill unless someone is AFK in the team, and it does very little to protect a player's interests.

If Pokemon Unite players learned the new map's mechanics, things would be better. However, player bases of most games prefer to play casually rather than learn the intricacies. Things are no different in the Pokemon-influenced MOBA.

Things have steadily changed with the introduction of Thea Sky Ruins, yet players still have their ideas based on Remoat Stadium. Unless the developers change the post-match scoring system, things will continue to be disappointing for many.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

