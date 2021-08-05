How to beat Drednaw in Pokemon Unite: Weaknesses, location and more

Drednaw is just one of the few bosses Pokemon players can team up against in Pokemon Unite.

The MOBA game has several wild Pokemon to defeat. Initially, lower level ones such as Lillipup and Aipum are quick ways to progress through the tiers. Higher-level Pokemon like Ludicolo and Audino take a bit more, but provide better rewards.

Then, there are the Pokemon Unite boss battles. These events spawn across the map and include Drednaw, Rotom, and Zapdos. More may come with future maps and updates, but for now those are the main three.

All about Drednaw in Pokemon Unite

Drednaw effects

Rotom moves towards the nearest goal to attack it while Zapdos leaves opposing goals defenseless for quick scoring. Once defeated, Drednaw grants the team with a shield and experience points.

Once Drednaw is drained of its HP in Pokemon Unite, the team that landed the final blow will receive Shield Strength and an impressive EXP. The shield amount is reported to be between 15%-20% of the Pokemon's maximum health.

Drednaw spawn information

Image via The Pokemon Company

Drednaw spawns in the bottom lane of Pokemon Unite. In the very center, there is a small beach-like area tucked just under the bottom lane. This is where players will find Drednaw.

When it is almost time for it to spawn in, a timer will appear on the minimap above its present location. It will countdown with an icon flashing at the end to signify this Pokemon Unite boss' arrival.

Drednaw will spawn at the 7-minute mark of the match. After it is defeated, it will respawn exactly 120 seconds later. Within the final two minutes of the match, however, Drednaw will cease to appear.

How to defeat Drednaw in Pokemon Unite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Now that players know what kind of effects Drednaw grants alongside its location, it is time to learn how to defeat it. It is imperative, because its boost can prove to be instrumental for a team in Pokemon Unite.

Drednaw has a meter that appears under it during its preparation for a strong attack. Once it reaches the end, players must get out of the way to avoid massive damage. Drednaw will be occupied during this, so attack immediately.

Remember that the team who deals the final damage to Drednaw gets the boost. Therefore, players should clear out the location of enemies before attacking Drednaw.

Two or three players should be able to take this Pokemon down quickly. Sending the entire team will leave the middle and top lane defenseless, which can't be the case.

All-Rounder, Attacker, and Speedster Pokemon are the best bets for fainting Drednaw in Pokemon Unite. Players must circle around the boss and be relentless with their attacks.

Support moves don't really affect it, so the focus must be on inflicting damage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul