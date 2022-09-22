5 best Team Comps in Pokemon Unite for players to try

Choosing the right character in Pokemon Unite can be confusing for some players, and this becomes even harder when making a team composition. Deep knowledge of different Pokemon abilities, buffs along lanes, and the game's various tactics are interconnected, with the ever-changing meta and new updates making it even more complicated to understand.

Filling out the role slots with strong Pokemon is what makes a good Pokemon Unite team composition. A strong jungle hero that can cover two lanes at a time and a good synergy of the other Pokemon in cohesive lanes should be considered while making a team. With a vast pool of Pokemon fighters in the game, there are many different teams that you can create and play with. Here are some of the best Pokemon Unite team compositions you can try out based on your requirements.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 Pokemon Unite best teams for different situations

5) Team Focused on AoE (Area of Effect)

The composition of this Pokemon Unite team consists of Gengar, Gardevoir, Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Slowbro on its roster. Placing Gengar in the jungle area, Snorlax and Gardevoir in the top lane, and having Slowbro and Eldegoss in the bottom lane will work as the best placements with this team.

Snorlax's defensive capabilities keep Gardevoir safe from enemy moves and effectively allow the Psychic-type to attack opponents with massive damage. Similarly, Slowbro in the bottom lane acts as a defensive wall for Eldegoss as it heals and buffs Slowbro’s movement speed. Later on, after grouping up, the AOE skills of this Pokemon Unite team become far more potent and are difficult for the opposing team to dodge.

4) Dive Focused Team

Charizard shines in the game's jungle area (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Consisting of Charizard, Cinderace, Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Zeraora, this team is one of the best choices in the game. Having Charizard in the jungle area, Cinderace and Snorlax in the top lane, and placing Zeraora and Eldegoss in the bottom lane are the ideal choices for a dive team.

Starting off slow, this Pokemon Unite team only works well if it is played correctly in both lanes. As Snorlax creates chaos, Cinderace should stay behind and attack enemies from a safe distance. Although the bottom lane may have a tough time at the start, Zeraora will soon be able to go all out with Eldegoss' healing and buffs. This Pokemon Unite team performs even better later on in the game as Zeraora and Charizard are able to dive deep into the enemy team’s backline. These moves quickly kill off support Pokemon and allow players to easily secure a win.

3) Dive/Hyper Carry Focused Unite Team

The Pokemon Unite team consists of Pokemon like Machamp, Cinderace, Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Lucario. Assign Machamp to the jungle area, place Snorlax and Cinderace in the top lane, and have Lucario and Eldegoss together in the bottom lane. Having Machamp in the jungle area reduces the importance of having two tanks by some degree.

With Snorlax supporting Cinderace, the low damage output of Cinderace no longer becomes a hindrance during the first phase of the game and guides it to its hyper carry role. In a similar fashion, Eldegoss can buff Lucario’s movement speed while constantly healing the Fighting/Steel-type, allowing them to wreak havoc in the bottom lane.

In the late game, both Lucario and Machamp have the capabilities to dive and hold off enemies, while Eldegoss and Cinderace are protected by Snorlax’s tank abilities.

2) Team Focused on Backline

Snorlax sleeping in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Consisting of Cinderace, Cramorant, Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Slowbro, this particular Pokemon Unite team puts greater focus on the backline. Placing Cinderace in the jungle area, having Snorlax and Cramorant in the top lane, and keeping Slowbro and Eldegoss in the bottom lane is the ideal placement for this Pokemon Unite team composition.

In the top lane, Snorlax will act as a tank for Cramorant to spam its special attack continuously. At the bottom, Eldegoss can heal Slowbro as it keeps attacking. When the game goes late, both these tank Pokemon can protect Cramorant and Cinderace while attacking their enemies, whereas Eldegoss plays the role of healer and keeps the team alive.

1) Burst Focused Team

The ideal Pokemon Unite team composition for attackers who prefer destroying the enemy swiftly and cleanly consists of Cinderace, Alolan Ninetales, Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Lucario. With Cinderace in the jungle area, Snorlax and Alolan Ninetales should be placed in the top lane while Lucario and Eldegoss head to the bottom lane.

Coming out of the jungle at times to secure a few kills, Cinderace's early and mid-game choices can prove to be extremely effective. In the top lane, Alolan Ninetales’ spells can provide time for Cinderace to deal heavy damage and get easy kills. As the final phase of the game arrives, the team must group up around the tanky Pokemon as you only have room for one tank in this composition.

