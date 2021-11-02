Top 3 mid-laners in Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon in the mid-lane, or jungle, has perhaps the most important role in Pokemon Unite.

The motherload of experience is in the jungle, so any play that goes through there gets the benefit of being fed early. With great power, though, comes great responsibility.

The jungler has to help other lanes as well as come out with a strong level advantage for the Drednaw (or Rotom) fight. Anyone who wants to take on this role is going to want to use these characters.

Which Pokemon are the best junglers?

3) Cinderace

Cinderace can drop massive amounts of damage, especially with a Scope Lens and Muscle Band (Image via TiMi Studios)

Even though the game pushes players to use Speedsters in the jungle, Cinderace still performs excellently in this role despite being an Attacker. If Scorbunny can soak off all the experience it can get early in the game, it can pop out of the jungle as a Cinderace before the first Drednaw or Rotom.

Cinderace also is just, in general, one of the best Pokemon in the game. Its basic attack and Pyro Ball do crazy amounts of damage. Getting this Pokemon to be the highest level on the team will always be a smart decision.

2) Zeraora

A well-fed Zeraora can flip team fights around. During the early stages of a match, Zeraora can help a lane secure Combee and Vespiqueen by simply overpowering the opponents. At level five, Zeraora can pick up easy kills on opponents who haven’t evolved or are at a low level.

While it’s an op early-game Pokemon, Zeraora still hits an even bigger power spike when it hits level eight. This is when it gets access to Discharge, one of the best moves in the game. If the Zeraora player can reach level eight by the first objective, it can win team fights by using Discharge on multiple opponents and zipping out.

1) Talonflame

Talonflame has an incredibly powerful Unite move that can steal objectives (Image vie TiMi Studios)

This Pokemon has the best carry potential in solo queue. Even if a Talonflame has bad teammates who don’t fight at objectives and stay at a low level, Talonflame can always Fly or use its Unite move to steal Dreadnaw, Rotom, or Zapdos.

Talonflame also has ridiculously high damage output as well as the capability to remain safe. Talonflame players will definitely want to stay hidden in the grass often. From there, they can surprise enemies with a strong Fly and the Flame Charge to escape or finish off an opponent.

