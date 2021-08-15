How to upgrade held items in Pokemon Unite

Held items are a way to increase stats on your Pokemon while battling in Pokemon Unite. These held items can do wonders for players in the heat of combat. Pokemon Unite players feel they bring a pay-to-win aspect to the game because they can be upgraded.

Upgraded held items boost their effectiveness quite a bit. They can be upgraded to several different levels in Pokemon Unite, all with different capabilities associated with the respective item.

Pokemon Unite: How to upgrade held items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite players will have to reach Trainer Level 9 to unlock the ability to upgrade held items. You can do this simply by playing games. This earns players the experience points needed to reach new levels.

Once you have reached Trainer Level 9, go to the main screen of Pokemon Unite. Click the X button on your Nintendo Switch controller to bring up the side menu's various options.

The Held Item system allows Pokémon to improve their stats in a Unite Battle! With the ability to hold up to three held items, you can create combinations that complement your playstyle and strengths! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/FcBRkFgl8k — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 19, 2021

Select Battle Prep and Held Items will be one of the sub-categories you can choose from there. The most recent Pokemon you played with will appear with its items, or you can move down one and see all held items you own.

Hover over the specific held item you want to upgrade and hit upgrade. This will make the item stronger, moving it through different levels. Players need Item Enhancer tokens to upgrade held items in Pokemon Unite.

How to get Item Enhancers in Pokemon Unite

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is where the pay-to-win scandal of Pokemon Unite began. Held items have a huge advantage over players that don't have them or haven't upgraded the ones they do have.

Players can purchase Item Enhancer tokens from the in-game shop with actual money. You can spend your hard-earned cash to boost every item in the game to its fullest.

To fully enhance all your held items in Pokemon Unite, you need:



41,392 item enhancers (2587 for 16 items)

=

41,392 aeos gems



Buying 42,600 aeos gems would be $600 — GShark (@GShark54) August 7, 2021

For those who don't want to or can't purchase them, playing Pokemon Unite will earn you some. Winning matches, Battle Pass tiers or receiving them from the Energy Machine are all ways to earn Item Enhancer tokens.

Trainer Level rewards also give out Item Enhancer tokens. You can view your Trainer Level and what rewards each one gives out when you hit the L Button while playing Pokemon Unite.

