Top 3 most broken aspects of Pokemon Unite

As fun as Pokemon Unite is, there is a laundry list of abilities and game mechanics that can put any player on tilt.

Thankfully, TiMi Studios has been aware of some issues in the game and patching them out, like with the Gengar nerf. Now, Pokemon Unite players are debating which aspects of the game are now nerf-worthy. Of course, there are mechanics of every game that will frustrate players, but these next three things might be a little over the top.

Which abilities and mechanics in Pokemon Unite might be a little too powerful?

3. Snorlax’s Block

Snorlax is often considered a top tier defender (Image via TiMi Studios)

This move can almost guarantee locking down a lane. Block summons a shield around Snorlax which, naturally, covers a humongous area. This makes it almost impossible for the opposing team to do any damage. Meanwhile, Snorlax’s teammates can poke enemy Pokemon for free, unless they retreat.

As if that wasn’t enough, Snorlax’s block also knocks opposing Pokemon back if Snorlax walks towards them. This means Snorlax mains can shove opponents into a corner or wall where they have no choice but to take whatever damage is incoming.

2. Cinderace...just Cinderace

Some high level players think that Cinderace should be brought to every ranked match in Pokemon Unite. This Pokemon is a ranged attacker that inflicts massive damage from a safe distance. Cinderace can also use abilities like Feint or its Unite move to increase its movement speed.

As a result of this amazing tool kit, Cinderace can operate in the jungle as well as in lane. Of course, putting this Generation VIII starter in a lane with a defender can be an easy path to victory. In the jungle, however, Cinderace gets even more experience, allowing it to level up before going into a lane and bullying whoever is there.

3. Zapdos

When Zapdos spawns, often time the full team rotates to fight it (Image via TiMi Studios)

It seems as though the results of most matches are settled at the Zapdos fight. Unless the match is extremely one sided, any team can use Zapdos to make a comeback. Conversely, a team with a small lead can extend it with Zapdos, even though it’s recommended that they zone out the area if they are ahead.

Since points are worth double in the final two minutes (the same time that Zapdos spawns), teams can rack up an unfathomable amount of points. Consider a team is losing, but they have three Pokemon with 30 points each that they haven’t been able to score yet. In this scenario, suppose three goals are up. If they defeat Zapdos without dying and score in each goal, they net 300 points off of one play!

