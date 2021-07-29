The best build for Cinderace in Pokemon Unite

Cinderace is currently one of Pokemon Unite's most powerful picks in the Attacker Role alongside Cramorant and Alolan Ninetales.

Purchased via the in-game store for 8,000 Aeos Coins or obtainable via sign-in bonuses, Cinderace is an easy-to-learn and incredibly effective Pokemon choice on offense. Beginning as the Galar region starter Scorbunny, it will take players reaching level 7 to evolve fully into Cinderace during a match. This Pokemon can carry incredibly well if given the right build, and it doesn't take much to pull off, making Cinderace an incredibly popular pick at Pokemon Unite's outset.

Pokemon Unite: Cinderace Hyper Carry build

To transform Cinderace into a game-changing offensive carry in Pokemon Unite, the right abilities and items will need to be accounted for. It can deal impressive damage at range and still has the maneuverability to escape unfavorable situations against counters such as Zeraora, Lucario, and Gengar. With the right ability and item picks, Cinderace can melt opponents with single-target damage and take control of a match in the right hands.

The following moves are available to Cinderace in Pokemon Unite:

Passives:

Basic Attack : Becomes a boosted attack every third attack, dealing increased damage on hit.

: Becomes a boosted attack every third attack, dealing increased damage on hit. Blaze : Increases critical hit rate and attack speed at low health, using moves empowers the next basic attack. By hitting an opposing Pokemon, a cinder will be placed on it. Dealing damage with moves and attacks to a cindered Pokemon will cause it to flare, providing extra damage.

Level 1/3

Ember: Fires a small flame, dealing immediate damage to the target as well as damage over time and lowering their attack.

Low Sweep: An AOE attack that hits all opposing Pokemon in the designated direction.

Level 7

Pyro Ball: Kicks a fireball at opponents, dealing instantaneous damage as well as causing burn damage over time.

Blaze Kick: Attacks with a critical hit kick, burning the target Pokemon time and making Cinderace immune to crowd control effects.

Level 8

Flame Charge: Charge forward, dealing damage to any Pokemon Cinderace charges through.

Feint: Increases Cinderace's movement speed while also making it invincible and removing any and all hindrance effects.

Level 9

Blazing Bycicle Kick: Cinderace kicks a huge fireball at a location which causes a large explosion, it additionally gains a movement speed bonus.

According to the Hyper Carry build statistics, the following abilities and item picks give players the potential to deal a stable 80,000 sustained damage as well as roughly 100,000 in a bomb damage situation. It is also advised to activate the "move aim follows movement direction" setting for positioning purposes, which is crucial for Cinderace in all phases of a Pokemon Unite match. Cinderace's top carry build is as follows:

Abilities:

Ember

Blaze Kick

Flame Charge

Blazing Bycicle Kick

Held Items

Float Stone : Improves Cinderace's mobility and positioning when outside of battle which is crucial both to battlefield movement as well as assisting teammates and securing objectives.

: Improves Cinderace's mobility and positioning when outside of battle which is crucial both to battlefield movement as well as assisting teammates and securing objectives. Muscle Band : Crucial to Cinderace's capability as a carry in Pokemon Unite when dealing with higher HP Defenders such as Snorlax or Crustle.

: Crucial to Cinderace's capability as a carry in Pokemon Unite when dealing with higher HP Defenders such as Snorlax or Crustle. Scope Lens : Since Cinderace's moves can crit just by nature of being used, increasing its crit will only improve its burst damage.

Battle Items

Eject Button : A standard Battle Item choice in most situations in Pokemon Unite, this works similarly to the "Flash" Summoner Spell in League of Legends, making it a cornerstone pick for escapability as well as chasing to secure a takedown.

