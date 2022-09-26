Ranking 5 best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite

Being one of the most enjoyable roles to play in Pokemon Unite, Speedsters are highly mobile and capable of rapid attacks in battles. Their incredible mobility and agility helps them explore the map faster as well as flank opponents at greater speeds. With the ability to close the gap between themselves and their enemies, Speedsters generally land on top of the leaderboards after most games.

Players in this role essentially play an assassin-type playstyle by attacking from different angles or stealthily scoring goals. Speedsters are capable of fulfilling multiple roles and requirements, making them a popular option. They can quickly gain points with speedy attacks to pull off last hits during battles. Mostly used in the jungle portion of the map, this type of fighter is great at farming wild Pokemon. With that in mind, here is a list to help you figure out some of the best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Dodrio with four of the best speedsters in Pokemon Unite

5) Gengar

Despite not being as speedy as the others on this list, Gengar 7 gains a huge power spike at level 7. After unlocking the move Hex, this Pokemon gains the capability to appear and strike from impossible angles, something that other Pokemon are unable to do.

Although weak in the early game, it gains more speed mid-game and becomes an unstoppable force by using Hex and its healing abilities. In a stealth state coupled with Phantom Ambush, it becomes an invisible fighter and attacks opponents without warning.

4) Absol

Absol is a great speedster in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Absol boasts high burst damage and a powerful Unite move that can easily eliminate opponents. It may be weak early on, but gets stronger with increased levels as the game progresses. This particular Pokemon has the ability to dish out powerful critical hits that can even take down tanks. Absol is quite an effective ganker with high DPS and great mobility.

3) Zeraora

Zeraora in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ideal choice when chasing enemies down, Zeraora's incredibly high speed, coupled with its burst damage, is a great Pokemon in-game. But looking at other speedsters, Zeraora is comparatively weak at burst capabilities and has longer cooldowns.

Its extraordinary mobility, coupled with the move Spark, can activate at least three times and has serious potential in battles. Despite the Discharge move being nerfed, its other attacks can regenerate HP as well as paralyze enemies for a short period of time. The fast-charging Plasma Gale attack can also come in handy during clashes.

2) Dodrio

The speedster, Dodrio, in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With one of the highest movement speeds in Pokemon Unite, Dodrio isn’t a Speedster well-known for the typical assassin role expected from a Speedster. Instead, it is popular for scoring points in games. With its move, Spring Gauge, Dodrio's agility increases greatly, allowing it to sprint through lanes at will.

This Pokemon can also jump on and over obstacles, and using Jump Kick, it inflicts damage on anyone it lands upon. Drill Peck can deal burst damage and also recover HP with every successful hit. Aerial Ace has a short cooldown period and can be spammed throughout the battle.

1) Talonflame

With solid burst damage capabilities, Talonflame is popular for its incredible mobility while chasing down enemies with ease. This Pokemon's moveset is perfect for traveling longer distances and is able to deal significant great damage to enemies in very little time.

Made possible with moves such as Fly and Brave Bird, Talonflame gives opponents very little time to defend or counterattack. One of its moves, Aerial Ace, has a short cooldown period and is quite useful when used in the jungle.

