5 announcements fans will love to see at Pokemon Day 2023

The annual Pokemon Day celebration will be underway on February 27, 2023. In addition to prize raffles and fan interactions, the Pokemon Presents portion of the event will debut with plenty of information on the franchise's future as it celebrates its 27th year.

The presentation is highly anticipated among fans each year, as it tends to operate as a roadmap for many of the franchise's games and other projects like animation and merchandise.

It's impossible for The Pokemon Company to meet the wishes and desires of the worldwide playerbase every year. However, there should be some interesting information forthcoming all the same.

While there are countless hopes for this year's Pokemon Presents, there are some pieces of news that would be a welcome sight for countless fans around the world.

Upcoming animated projects and other announcements that players would love to see during Pokemon Day 2023

1) Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC

Fans' adventures in the Paldea region should be far from over (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit Nintendo Switch titles in November last year, and there's still plenty to discover in the first two Generation IX titles. However, players who have completed the games' main story are likely curious as to what lies ahead.

The northeastern part of the Paldea region has been pointed out as a potential site for a new DLC, leading to new Pocket Monsters and a story worth undertaking. This is one of the most likely announcements to arrive during February 27's presentation, and there is no doubt it is one of the most anticipated news.

2) New licenses or other content for Pokemon Unite

Unite's future rests squarely on its steady churn of content (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since its debut in July 2021, Pokemon Unite has merged the fandoms of Pocket Monsters and MOBA gaming into a cross-platform action title available on Switch and mobile devices.

As the game approaches its second anniversary, it has already released plenty of new playable creatures and events. However, a MOBA title without anticipated content won't last long, so it makes sense that the game will receive some news as to what new events and playable creatures are slated to be released.

3) Game Boy/Game Boy Advance series titles arriving on Switch

Could Pocket Monsters make the leap to Nintendo Switch Online? (Image via Nintendo)

Recent news from Nintendo Direct confirmed that the emulation platform provided by a Nintendo Switch Online subscription would now include Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles. This substantially broadens the in-house emulation collection provided by Nintendo, but at the moment, there are no Pokemon titles available in the Game Boy Family collection.

Fans who wish to play the Pokemon games of years past without homebrewing their Switch would likely jump at the opportunity to use their Switch Online subscriptions to do so. Adding these games to the Switch Online catalog would be a huge win. The Generation I, II, and III games certainly deserve to live on for new and old players alike.

4) New information on upcoming animated projects

The franchise's anime series is finally moving on from Ash Ketchum in April 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After 20 years of memories, the story of animated protagonists Ash Ketchum and Pikachu has come to an end.

A new anime series is slated to be released in April 2023. Fans would likely love to know more about what this new series entails and how the franchise will deal with the departure of two of its most recognizable faces after so many years of shows, movies, and tie-in events.

There's also the subject of animated films like Detective Pikachu's sequel to discuss. According to the film studio behind the 2019 film, the continuing adventures of Detective Pikachu are still moving forward, but some news on the eventual sequel would be a welcome update.

5) The announcement of a new spin-off title

The Legends: Arceus spin-off game last year paved the way for many implementations in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Though it may be too much to ask for a new Generation IX sequel to Scarlet and Violet so early in their life cycle, a new spin-off title would likely garner plenty of excitement among fans. Despite its flaws, last year's Legends: Arceus spin-off title implemented many new gameplay features that influenced the direction of the franchise on Nintendo Switch consoles.

It's unclear what a new spin-off game might look like or how it will be played, but Game Freak is well-known for planning title releases several years in advance. Will 2023 herald a new game for players to enjoy in Generation IX alongside Scarlet and Violet? Only time will tell.

