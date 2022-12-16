Ash finally leaving the Pokémon anime marks the end of an era fans still aren't over

It was announced on Friday, December 16, that beloved characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will not be the protagonists of the Pokémon franchise’s next anime series. The report came from IGN, who shared the news via Twitter, along with a picture showing the series’ next protagonist.

With the current Ultimate Journeys: The Series anime set to conclude in a matter of weeks, fans were shocked to learn that Ash will be leaving the Pokémon anime altogether. While this made sense since the young trainer recently finally accomplished his dream of becoming the world’s greatest trainer, it still came as a shock to many.

Long-time fans share how their childhood is seemingly over with Ash leaving Pokémon anime

The still-unnamed upcoming Pokémon series will move on to dual protagonists Liko and Roy. It’s worth noting that these are the Japanese version names, which may be localized differently when the new series finally comes overseas. Three Paldea starters will also be featured, including Grass-type Sprigatito, Fire-type Fuecoco, and Water-type Quaxly.

IGN @IGN The Pokémon Company has just announced the franchise's next anime series, and you'd better be ready to cry: we're finally saying farewell to Ash and Pikachu. bit.ly/3HEAjRY The Pokémon Company has just announced the franchise's next anime series, and you'd better be ready to cry: we're finally saying farewell to Ash and Pikachu. bit.ly/3HEAjRY https://t.co/p49bcGQYgA

The upcoming series is set to premiere in 2023 following the conclusion of Ultimate Journeys: The Series. As mentioned above, this show saw Ash finally become the Pokémon world champion, completing his journey of becoming the greatest trainer in the world. It is set to soon wrap up in Japan, but will first release a collection of special episodes celebrating Ash and Pikachu’s 25-year journey.

According to official release sources, the upcoming celebratory episodes will “offer a glimpse at what the future may hold” for Ash and Pikachu. However, it also calls this the “final chapter” of the duo. While these messages may seem contradictory, they seemingly suggest that the pair will still be involved in the franchise, but far removed from their previous protagonistic roles.

Long-time franchise fans shared their emotional farewells to the series and Ash and Pikachu upon hearing the sad news. An incredibly common thread between all of those sharing said goodbyes is a reference to having grown up playing the games and watching the series constantly. Many fans are even sharing how they’ve taken to rewatching the series after playing the latest games, Scarlet and Violet.

MrDespresso @NotTheRealPers3

I will give the new protags' on the Tweet a chance, but again. I'm gonna miss that kid.

I hope we get to see them again as a cameo or something. One cameo appearance for every "series." A Stan Lee deal. @IGN Damn, even though his departure is long overdue, i'm really gonna miss him.I will give the new protags' on the Tweet a chance, but again. I'm gonna miss that kid.I hope we get to see them again as a cameo or something. One cameo appearance for every "series." A Stan Lee deal. @IGN Damn, even though his departure is long overdue, i'm really gonna miss him.I will give the new protags' on the Tweet a chance, but again. I'm gonna miss that kid.I hope we get to see them again as a cameo or something. One cameo appearance for every "series." A Stan Lee deal.

G-Rex 🐝 @gabriel88591467 @IGN Wow can't believe there finally ending the story for Ash. I never thought this would happened but I'm happy that we finally get to see him become the world champion. An end of an era! @IGN Wow can't believe there finally ending the story for Ash. I never thought this would happened but I'm happy that we finally get to see him become the world champion. An end of an era!

Eli.Thing @E_DrawsThings @IGN this series has been with me almost my entire life, I didn't watch every generation. But Ash definitely was one of my favorite childhood characters. you will be missed dearly Ash, Its hard to see you go away... I really hope these new characters will be just as great as you. @IGN this series has been with me almost my entire life, I didn't watch every generation. But Ash definitely was one of my favorite childhood characters. you will be missed dearly Ash, Its hard to see you go away... I really hope these new characters will be just as great as you. https://t.co/Y2Zcf8DruJ

Exus @ExusPlays @IGN I am actually thrilled. Ash been 11 years old for over 20 years it was starting to get beyond stale. He is finally the champ so he might make a cameo as the champ in the new series. They can always go back to him as well with a time skip. @IGN I am actually thrilled. Ash been 11 years old for over 20 years it was starting to get beyond stale. He is finally the champ so he might make a cameo as the champ in the new series. They can always go back to him as well with a time skip.

RJ @ResonantJustice @IGN Wow. End of an era. Kinda figured this would be the end for Ash since he became the champ. @IGN Wow. End of an era. Kinda figured this would be the end for Ash since he became the champ.

KaizokuGaeru @MugiwaraMaster



But I have a bad feeling Pikachu will be back in some way since he’s the mascot. @IGN As much as I love Ash, it’s a good thing the character is finally retired. The anime’s been needing to be fresh with new faces for a long time.But I have a bad feeling Pikachu will be back in some way since he’s the mascot. @IGN As much as I love Ash, it’s a good thing the character is finally retired. The anime’s been needing to be fresh with new faces for a long time. But I have a bad feeling Pikachu will be back in some way since he’s the mascot.

Parth, Shadow in the Light @iAshParth

I dropped out of the anime plenty of times and rewatching the series as I play my Scarlet, it feels emotional but as their time goes, they surely will be missed. @IGN 35 years of Ash and Pikachu starting their journey and now they are about to retire since reaching Pokémon Champion.I dropped out of the anime plenty of times and rewatching the series as I play my Scarlet, it feels emotional but as their time goes, they surely will be missed. @IGN 35 years of Ash and Pikachu starting their journey and now they are about to retire since reaching Pokémon Champion.I dropped out of the anime plenty of times and rewatching the series as I play my Scarlet, it feels emotional but as their time goes, they surely will be missed. https://t.co/VU9NG0sznf

In contrast, some long-time fans also shared how excited they are to see the series progress. Some even went as far as to call Ash being the protagonist “stale,” citing how having one character being 11 years old for 20+ years can get repetitive, to say the least. In any case, seemingly all fans of either the games or the series are incredibly upset to see Ash leaving the Pokémon anime.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

