Can the 3rd Legendary for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet be the World Turtle?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are games that start with giving players the ability to possess two legendary fighters, Koraidon and Miraidon. The two legendaries have a unique role in the game, serving as mounts and traveling alongside trainers in Paldea. The titles are in the news again due to its third legendary.

It is believed that another legendary Pocket Monster will be added to the games, as is the tradition in Pokemon games. This third Legendary is assumed to be the cause of the Terastal mechanics in the Paldea region and will be released with the upcoming DLC.

It is unclear when the DLC will be released, but there have been some recent rumors about DLC and the new Paradox Pokemon. Excited fans have already started speculating about the third legendary, and below is everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's third legendary is speculated to be a World Turtle

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan, @soulsilverart, has tweeted his speculations about the third Pokemon, which has started gaining some attention in the community. Fans have suggested wild speculation on how the mountains of the great crater of Paldea look like a crown. The tweet suggests that the mountains of the great crater are shaped like a crown coming from underground.

The two pictures attached to the tweet show a side-by-side comparison of the looks of the Paldea region and the Scarlet and Violet book's picture of the third legendary. He later replies that Paldea looks like Terry Pratchett's flat, "Discworld," and there's a myth about Disk Pokemon in the games. This is why many assume the third legendary got inspiration from the world turtle.

Many tweeters have agreed with this speculation - the Scarlet and Violet book's picture looks heavily inspired by the world turtle. This may be the case since the third legendary is supposed to be powerful enough to cause such mass-scale Terastal mechanics.

Unlike Miraidon and Koraidon, the third Pokemon won't be helpful to a massive extent but will add more context and content to the overall gameplay and story.

Another Scarlet and Violet fan has pointed out that the picture in the SV Book also resembles a dragon-style turtle, like those from Chinese mythology. Not only does the picture resemble it, but being a dragon type also fits with the other dragon-styled legendaries introduced in the game.

Many share identical viewpoints that the whole region of Paldea has to do something with the third legendary Pocket Monster. None of it is proven or from credible sources, but it has intrigued fans. Many have also said it is a long stretch, but the picture looks like a turtle or tortoise crown.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have been patiently waiting for the DLC to release and end their speculations. It will take quite a while for it to be released, and there is also no saying if a third legendary will be released alongside the DLC.

But for better or worse, it seems like Scarlet and Violet's trainers will be able to witness a new legendary sometime soon in the game. A World Turtle as a Pokemon would be an awesome thing to witness in the entire franchise.

