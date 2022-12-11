Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC story details hinted at by leaker

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched almost a month ago, after being followed by a number of major credible leaks that turned out to be true. The ritual continues, as new potential details have surfaced which point at what's to come for the open-world action-RPG in terms of DLC. Leaker 'Riddler Khu' recently created a poll with four options, asking viewers which of them could turn out to be correct.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks DLC leaks have started (via K). One of these should be the right answer. DLC leaks have started (via K). One of these should be the right answer. https://t.co/HjosgGv5dI

The options include: Geeta (the Paldea region Elite Four Champion), Another Professor (perhaps referring to a new professor besides the one in either versions), Heath (one of the mentioned characters in the game), and New Character (suggesting a new face entirely). It is hard to say whether just one option is correct or more. Or perhaps all of them?

What could the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include?

Looking at all options, it’s possible the DLC could focus on Heath. He is the writer for the Scarlet and Violet books in the game and has a Cyclizar as his partner. Then again, without spoiling anything, Geeta seems to have a connection to one of the major finale areas in the game.

A new professor seems less likely, but a character could be valid depending on what form and direction the narrative takes. At this point, with such scarce details, it is hard to speculate.

However, the fact remains that the Scarlet and Violet narrative poses enough questions that will likely be answered in the future. Rumors about DLC have been swirling since before the game's launch. Many of these included hints at the potential return of Pokemon and new additions.

Given how many details about the base game turned out to be true, it is fair to assume that many DLC details could be fairly legitimate too.

The series is no stranger to post-launch content either. Pokemon Sword and Shield received two DLC expansions: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Both of these axed the need for a third version, and Scarlet and Violet might follow down the same path. In fact, there has not been a third version since Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on the Nintendo 3DS handheld console.

So this could be another scenario where the developer Game Freak expands upon the existing foundations, which they are likely to do as Scarlet and Violet weren't particularly well received due to technical problems. At this point, it is likely that the DLC is coming and it would be a matter of "when" and not "if."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched on November 18, 2022 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch home console.

Poll : 0 votes