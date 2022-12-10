5 things players will love to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

There is an abundance of popular ideas floating around for potential additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC update. Game Freak hasn't confirmed anything about the patch, yet fans have already begun speculating what might happen.

Some popular suggestions are inspired by information from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks and fan theories. Do note that there is no guarantee that the following entries will have some presence in the upcoming DLC.

Five things gamers would like to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

5) More Paradox forms

Supposed Paradox forms for Suicune and Virizion (Image via r/PokeLeaks)

The overall reception to Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon has been positive. The new designs, stats, and moves have helped make them pretty competitive, especially compared to their older forms.

Paradox forms like Flutter Mane and Iron Bundle are way better than Misdreavus and Delibird, respectively. Outside of the competitive scene, it's interesting to see new takes on familiar Pokemon.

Some old leaks have stated that Suicune and Virizion will get Paradox forms, with notable pictures in the above image.

4) Third Legendary to form a trio with Kiraidon and Miraidon

There is a Legendary Duo, but no trio (Image via Game Freak)

Cover Legendaries have always been part of a trio in most generations since Gen III:

Gen III: Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza

Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza Gen IV: Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina

Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina Gen V: Zekrom, Reshirom, and Kyurem

Zekrom, Reshirom, and Kyurem Gen VI: Xerneas, Yvetlal, and Zygarde

Xerneas, Yvetlal, and Zygarde Gen VII: Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozama

Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozama Gen VIII: Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus

Kiraidon and Miraidon are the Cover Legendaries for the ninth generation. Bizarrely enough, there is no third Legendary to form a trio with them. The last time that happened was in Gen II, where Ho-Oh and Lugia didn't have a third counterpart.

Some fans expect a DLC to introduce a third one to form a trio with the Paradox Duo. Technically speaking, Cyclizar is the present form of these two, but that's not a Legendary.

3) Old Pokemon returning

PearlEnthusiast @PearlEnthu2 I will add to the Kalos DLC copium.



The only Kalos Legendarys that don't make it in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, is Xerneas,Yveltal and Zygarde which means they could have a special appearance. I will add to the Kalos DLC copium.The only Kalos Legendarys that don't make it in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, is Xerneas,Yveltal and Zygarde which means they could have a special appearance. https://t.co/Dc4mNcPjfN

As great as Scarlet and Violet are, one noticeable flaw that both games possess is the omission of certain Pocket Monsters. Naturally, some gamers wish that their favorites would return. The above tweet is an example of somebody wishing to see the Kalos Legendaries return, especially because they have been missing for the last two generations.

Past precedence from Sword and Shield has shown that some previously unobtainable Pokemon are eligible to return in a future update. Hence, there is a good likelihood that something similar could happen in a future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC patch.

2) A connection to Kalos

Light @Light_88_

#PokemonScarlet

#PokemonViolet

andviolet HUGE hint found from my friend @Lucario1826 about the connection between Paldea and Kalos. Here you will find 3 dragon tamers with Goodra, Noivern and Dragalge, just next at the inaccessible "DLC" area,3 Pokemon from GEN6. #PokemonScarlet andviolet HUGE hint found from my friend @Lucario1826 about the connection between Paldea and Kalos. Here you will find 3 dragon tamers with Goodra, Noivern and Dragalge, just next at the inaccessible "DLC" area,3 Pokemon from GEN6.#PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet#PokemonScarletandviolet https://t.co/qBre95wesw

On a related note to the previous entry, there is a connection between Kalos and Paldea. Several fans speculate that the new DLC area is tied to Kalos, but no credible leaks confirm that theory at the moment.

Kalos is inspired by France in the real world, whereas Paldea is based on the Iberian Peninsula. France is northeast of the Iberian Peninsula in real life, just like the theoretical DLC area being northeast of Paldea.

Seeing some Kalos Dragon-types near this area also adds some fuel to the fire.

1) A new area to explore

The northeast section of Paldea has what's commonly speculated as a future DLC area. Game Freak hasn't confirmed anything about this region yet, but that hasn't stopped astute gamers from breaking into the unused northeastern part of Paldea.

There is no shortage of out-of-bounds glitches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so you can use any of them to see something similar to what's shown in the above YouTube video embed. Unfortunately, nothing exciting is there at the moment.

If Sword and Shield can introduce new areas, then the latest two games should also be capable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Do you think a future DLC update might involve Kalos somehow? Yes No 0 votes