Jungle vs Top lane: How to carry games in Pokemon Unite

It’s clear that to rank up in Pokemon Unite, gamers will need to carry their games. Until they hit Masters, they can always end up with some teammates who don’t know what they’re doing.

There are two ways to go about that: taking the jungle or going to the top lane with an attacker.

Which lane should players use to carry game in Pokemon Unite?

The reason why these two lanes can carry games is based on the way they are played and the characters that go there. The role with the easiest early game is the jungler; they get early access to farm that should get them to level 5 by the time they gank a lane.

Many of the Pokemon that go tope lane are strong attacks that deal tons of damage (Gardevoir, Pikachu, Venusaur, etc.). If these Pokemon get fed in the early game, it can snowball out of control for the opponent.

Another advantage of taking the top lane is to ensure that the team has a strong presence at Dreadnaw. Taking the bottom lane can be risky because there is no telling if those teammates in the top will come down at first Dreadnaw.

If the player takes top and rotates down, though, at least they and the two bottom lane players will be there (hopefully the jungler comes along too).

Talonflame thrives off jungle to evolve before Drednaw (Image via TiMi Studios)

From this perspective, it may seem like taking the top lane is the way to go. There’s one issue that makes it hard to carry for top lakers, though; it can be infuriating to lane in a solo queue.

If a player has a partner on comms, laning becomes a lot easier since they can strategize. Otherwise, though, lane partners are free to do whatever they want. While the attacker contests mid-farm, their partner can be off elsewhere on the map, not helping (or worse, stealing the jungler’s farm).

For this reason, jungler is the easiest way to carry a game in a solo queue. The player will always have level 5 guaranteed and get an early start on snowballing. That being said, getting into the jungle is a struggle.

Many players like to fight over the jungle. Even still, players won’t call jungle in a queue and then still go in the jungle when the game kicks in. This is why it’s more realistic to go top lane, but if it’s available, players should be going jungle if they’re looking to carry their team.

