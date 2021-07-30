The best build for Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite

In Pokemon Unite, Gardevoir can be an incredibly strong zoning-based range attacker, and the right build can take this Psychic-type Pokemon over the top in a Unite Battle.

Gardevoir may not have the single-target capabilities of a Pokemon like Cinderace, but it makes up for it with powerful Area of Effect (AOE) moves that can damage multiple targets and deter them from approaching a Pokemon or a team fight.

This in turn can cause Gardevoir players to control the flow of a Pokemon Unite match by selectively keeping opponents away and punishing those that push through the AOE attacks. Not only that, but Gardevoir has the capability to nuke opponents with the right combo of moves as well.

Pokemon Unite: Gardevoir zoning AOE damage build

Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Since Gardevoir works best as a distanced ranged attacker with area denial ability in Pokemon Unite, builds are best focused on those traits.

As players progress through leveling Ralts, Kirlia, and finally Gardevoir, they will want to pick the right moves and items as they go to ensure their capability is optimized in battle against competition, even against counterpicks like Snorlax or Zeraora.

When progressing through Gardevoir's moves in Pokemon Unite, things shake out like this:

Passives:

Basic Attack - Every third attack deals AOE damage and reduces the Special Defense of all targets hit.

Synchronize - Reflects any slows or hindrance effects back onto the attacker.

Level 1-3 Moves

Confusion - Attacks straight in the chosen direction.

Teleport - Warps the user to a nearby designated location, increasing damage of the next basic attack.

Level 6 Moves

Psyshock - Fires three projectiles straight forward, each time a projectile strikes a target this move's cooldown is reduced.

- Fires three projectiles straight forward, each time a projectile strikes a target this move's cooldown is reduced. Future Sight - Sets a delayed AOE explosion, will also receive cooldown reduction on hit.

Level 8 Moves

Psychic - Fires a projectile ball that either explodes at the end of its range or upon contact with a target. This move slows opponents in an area.

- Fires a projectile ball that either explodes at the end of its range or upon contact with a target. This move slows opponents in an area. Moonblast - Gardevoir jumps back and fires a blast of Psychic energy, stunning the first target hit and damaging others in a cone AOE.

Level 9 Moves

Fairy Singularity - Gardevoir's Unite move, firing a singularity that pulls opponents in before exploding and displacing them.

To take the best advantage of Gardevoir's Pokemon Unite toolkit in this early meta for the game, this set of abilities and items is advised:

Move Progression

Confusion Future Sight Moonblast Fairy Singularity

Held Items

Shell Bell : Special Attacks heal 45 HP as well as a percentage of the user's Special Attack stat.

: Special Attacks heal 45 HP as well as a percentage of the user's Special Attack stat. Wise Glasses : Increases the damage of Special Attacks, which Gardevoir relies heavily upon.

: Increases the damage of Special Attacks, which Gardevoir relies heavily upon. Energy Amplifier : After using the user's Unite Move, they will deal additional damage for a short amount of time. This is a great pick for cleaning up after the Fairy Singularity disperses.

Battle Items

Eject Button: The tried-and-true escape tool. Comparable to the Flash Summoner Spell in League of Legends, this Battle Item allows a player to escape many unsavory situations in Pokemon Unite. Nearly every Pokemon on the roster benefits from the Eject Button.

By following this Pokemon Unite build, Gardevoir will strike a strong balance between AOE damage, crowd control, and will even have some extra escapability due to Moonblast and the Eject Button. This will allow Gardevoir to get into an engagement, let loose a hail of Psychic-type ranged attacks, and then get away quickly.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul