Top 3 junglers in Pokemon Unite

Junglers probably see more combat than any other role on a team in Pokemon Unite.

As a Jungler, the player needs to be the most fed on the team and have a level advantage over everyone. Therefore, they’re going to need to pick characters with high DPS and strong abilities that can take objectives, kill enemies, or both.

Which Pokemon are best to take into the jungle?

3) Talonflame

Players shouldn’t be surprised if they load into their character-select screen in Pokemon Unite, and see a teammate immediately click this Pokemon and call central within seconds. Talonflame’s tool kit was tailor-made for being a jungler.

Although Talonflame users will be extremely frail during the Fletchling and Fletchfinder stages, once they hit level 7, they get a humongous power spike. A well-fed Talonflame can pick up easy kills in a fight, but even if the fight goes badly, they can still Fly or use their Unite Move and steal any of the three objectives.

2) Dragonite

The newest face to Pokemon Unite also appears to be one of the more OP. Thanks to the immensely powerful Hyper Beam, Dragonite has the single best secure potential in the game.

Of course, this Pokemon isn’t much to write home about as Dratini or Dragonair. If Dragonite can reach level 8 by the first Dreadnaw (which the Dragonite player should definitely push for), then the opposing team won’t be in for a fun time. Once Dragonite starts Dragon Dancing, it can charge up powerful Hyper Beams to finish off Drednaw, Rotom, or Zapdos/Articuno.

1) Tsareena

Yes, Tsareena was nerfed in the recent patch. Did that do anything to stop it from dominating games? Hardly. The fact of the matter is Tsareena still has crazy high damage output along with the nutty cooldown resets that Queenly Majesty provides.

Tsareena doesn’t have the secure potential that Dragonite and Talonflame do. It makes up for this, though, by being the single best Pokemon to have in a team fight. Once Tsareena starts using Trop Kick and Triple Axel to rack up KOs, it’s much easier for the rest of the team to secure objectives.

