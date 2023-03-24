5 best All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite that players should use (March 2023)

All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite are capable of meeting a wide variety of needs for their team, alternating between laning, jungling, filling a brawler role, and more. As such, these creatures are sought after by many squads to help round out their compositions. The number of All-Rounders has grown steadily over the last few years in Pokemon Unite, with Zacian appearing as the latest entry.

The Galar region Legendary shook up the meta somewhat. It rose to the top rankings for many trainers; however, this creature is far from the only All-Rounder that players may want to give a shot. If trainers are looking for great All-Rounders to use in the current Pokemon Unite meta, then it won't hurt to examine some of the best picks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five great All-Rounders worth your time in Pokemon Unite

1) Lucario

If Pokemon Unite players love slamming the opposition with combos, then Lucario is certainly worth considering. With the right loadout, this entity can turn into a burst damage aficionado, a scrappy bruiser capable of giving and taking hits, or a high-speed combo fiend capable of relentlessly pursuing targets.

Lucario can require quite a bit of skill to be used effectively at a high level, but once trainers have beaten its difficulty curve, this iconic Pokemon can be a huge asset in any lane during a Unite Battle.

2) Urshifu

Urshifu may not be able to match Lucario's speed, but it can bring fantastic diversity and utility to a Pokemon Unite team. Thanks to its ability to switch between two distinct styles (Single Strike and Rapid Strike), this Pocket Monster can alternate between being a pure damage dealer or a high-survivability brawler that works quite well in team fights.

This Pokemon's passive ability Unseen Fist also gives it the capability to ignore enemy shields, making this Pokemon a great combatant against Defenders and Supports alike. However, trainers picking up Urshifu will have to be careful around opponents with disables or other crowd control effects, as its limited movement speed can make escaping problematic situations difficult.

3) Zacian

The latest Unite License to shake up the current Pokemon Unite meta, Zacian is a fantastic All-Rounder capable of dealing massive amounts of area-of-effect damage. This has led some trainers to declare that this creature is "broken."

This Pocket Monster scales well stat-wise over the course of a battle and can also reduce its own move cooldowns. It can also meet many different position demands, capable of fitting both a laning and a jungler role if needed.

However, if players are planning on picking up Zacian, they'll need to be aware of two things: this entity can only equip two held items since it must always carry the Rusted Sword item, and the Pokemon doesn't have the best speed. This is why mitigating the latter in some way — like using X Speed — is advised.

4) Scyther/Scizor

Scizor was one of the more intriguing releases in recent memory, due in no small part to the fact that trainers can use its license to play either Scizor or its previous evolution Scyther. While the latter is turning out to be one of the best junglers and assassins in the game, its stronger form can hold its own as a brawler and somewhat consistent damage dealer.

While Scyther tends to get picked more often in for its high offensive output, Scizor is certainly no slouch when built well and used tactically. Regardless of which Pokemon trainers use with this Unite License, both have easy-to-use movesets. However, opposing players can often determine what role a gamer will be most suited to by their choice between the two entities.

5) Azumarill

Despite meeting a few nerfs in recent Pokemon Unite patches, Azumarill can still pack quite a punch and sustain plenty of damage itself. This creature's passive ability Huge Power gives it the capability to land automatic critical hits when it's fighting a lone opponent. Moreover, its Unite Move Belly Bash cools down very quickly. A few of Azumarill's moves also restore its health, ensuring it has great sustain in lane.

While this Pocket Monster excels at one-on-one battles, Pokemon Unite trainers will need to be careful when using it in team fights and Zapdos/Rayquaza captures. This is because Azumarill has no moves that can assist its movement speed and ability to escape in most circumstances.

