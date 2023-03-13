Is Zacian worth it in Pokemon Unite? (March 2023)

Pokemon Unite is known for its constantly expanding roster, with new characters being added regularly. Although Zacian was just released around a week ago, the game has already announced its next addition, which will be available in just a few days. However, some players are questioning whether it's worth putting in the effort for the Zacian event when the next character is so close to release.

Despite the game already featuring a number of Legendaries and Ultra Beasts, there is still a thrill to playing as a new Legendary Pokemon. The feeling of controlling one of the franchise's many powerful beings is quite captivating, but Zacian's design is significantly different from other Legendaries in the game, such as the alien-like Buzzwole or the martial arts master Urshifu.

Here's why players should consider giving this sword-wielding hero from the Galar region a chance in the Aeos Arena in Pokemon Unite.

Everything to know about Zacian in Pokemon Unite

Zacian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian is a melee bruiser that deals a lot of damage up close but lacks range. As a result, it is best paired with a tank or support to either amplify its abilities or help it get into fights.

Top picks that pair well with Zacian include Slowbro, Crustle, or Snorlax, while Mr. Mime or Eldegoss are viable options for the bottom path. However, Zacian currently seems to be finding the most success in the jungle where it can farm wild Pokemon and ambush weakened opponents.

Another excellent trait of Zacian is that it is a non-evolving Pokemon, unlike many other characters in Pokemon Unite that need to level up to reach different states of power. This leveling up is typically represented through evolution, which means that many hyper carries, such as Garchomp and Charizard, only achieve their full potential in the late game.

With the lack of evolutionary stages, Zacian completely skips the required grinding and leveling to hit its power spike like a lot of its opponents. This gives Zacian an amazing early game if it can get ahead of its enemies. Thankfully, this is very easy to do with a new character as they tend to be a bit overpowered when they first come out.

In summary, Zacian appears to be a strong choice in Pokemon Unite, thanks to its ease of use in the early game, making it accessible for newer players to pick up and perform well with some practice. Additionally, players can obtain Zacian's Unite License for free in Pokemon Unite by participating in the event and collecting 600 Adventure Coins.

