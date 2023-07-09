Leaked Pokemon Unite gameplay hints at debut of mega-evolved forms of a fan favorite

As Pokemon Unite nears its second anniversary, dataminers keep finding hidden information about future in-game inclusions. That said, a popular leaker by the name of ElChicoEevee had hinted at Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Unite way before The Pokemon Company decided to announce it. This creature will be arriving in the game on July 21, 2023, along with the new Battle Pass 17.

This title's developers have been relentlessly pushing out new content, and people have been loving it for the most part. That said, rumors suggest Mewtwo will be seeing the debut of its mega-evolved forms. More information on this can be found below.

Are Mega Mewtwo forms coming to Pokemon Unite?

An official announcement was made on June 29, 2023, by The Pokemon Company, where it suggested that Mewtwo would be coming to Unite on July 21, 2023, saying:

"The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is coming to #PokemonUNITE on July 21! #UNITE2ndAnniversary"

On the very next day, it was further announced that Mewtwo would be joining other forces in Unite with two licenses. Here's what was said in this regard:

"Mewtwo will be joining #PokemonUNITE with two unique UNITE licenses! On July 21, Mega Mewtwo X will appear! Then in mid-August, Mega Mewtwo Y will join the fight. #UNITE2ndAnniversary"

These two announcements confirm all the speculations about Mewtwo receiving mega forms in the game.

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y attributes in Unite

ElChicoEevee further impressed fans by posting more information about Mewtwo on their YouTube channel. This dataminer has managed to get hold of gameplay footage that involves both the mega forms of Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite. The video suggests that Mega Mewtwo X will be an All-Rounder and Mega Mewtwo Y will most likely be an Attacker.

Since the clip is not from an official source, nothing can be confirmed. The creature might end up being a Defender at best. That said, ElChicoEevee has provided accurate information in the past, and fans can hope they are correct this time too.

Will Mega Mewtwo forms be free in Pokemon Unite?

Eevee @ElChicoEevee Mewtwo will be free via event Mewtwo will be free via event

It has not been revealed by The Pokemon Company if players will need to purchase the two unique Mewtwo licenses. But since this entity will be released as part of the second-anniversary celebrations, one can hope that the mega-evolved forms will be free.

It's worth noting that during the 1st Anniversary Special Present, players were able to get the Glaceon Unite license without spending any money. They had to accomplish tasks from the Icy Glaceon Challenge, and upon 100% completion, they were awarded a Glaceon.

Eevee @ElChicoEevee Same as Zacian Event Same as Zacian Event https://t.co/wGDUf7BV7r

On July 1, 2023, ElChicoEevee posted on Twitter that Mewtwo will be available as a free Unite license when it comes out. This will most likely be true, judging from the first anniversary rewards. The leaker also said that Mewtwo will be accessible through an event called Crystal Cave Exchange Mewtwo and that it will have challenges very similar to those of the Zacian event.

Note: These are not official announcements. So take them with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm any of these leaks without an official announcement from the developers.

