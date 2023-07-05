Pokemon Unite Inteleon guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite continuously adds new content for players to enjoy. Inteleon is the latest addition to the game. This playable character became available on July 4, 2023. It is a ranged attacker that is based on Special Attack. It also has the potential to land a lot of critical hits on enemy monsters. Every new Pocket Monster added to Pokemon Unite brings new mechanics that are not always easy to understand. So, if you want to learn about Inteleon, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will talk about everything related to this new critter in Pokemon Unite and help you learn the best build along with the best moveset for Inteleon in the current metagame.

The best moveset for Inteleon in Pokemon Unite

Inteleon can learn the following moves in Pokemon Unite:

Acrobatics

Liquidation

Snipe Shot

Fell Stinger

While playing with Inteleon, the main agenda is to reposition while landing critical hits on the enemies. You can choose to go with Fell Stinger and Liquidation or Fell Stinger and Snipe Shot, where the latter in both builds deals critical damage. At the same time, Fell Stinger provides maneuverability, allowing Inteleon to reposition easily.

Acrobatics and Liquidation are the best moves for Inteleon in Pokemon Unite

While the abovementioned combos are decent, they are not as effective as Acrobatics paired with Liquidation. While Fell Stinger relies on critical hits and walls to give you mobility, Acrobatics does not. Liquidation is one of Inteleon’s main moves to deal damage, besides Snipe Shot.

You need to be in motion while using Liquidation for it to be effective. This move lets you hit one target at a time, and due to its short range, you need to be on the move constantly to look for enemies in Pokemon Unite.

Acrobatics gels well with Liquidation, as Inteleon can use both simultaneously. This gives an added movement bonus to this Pokemon. Liquidation is preferred for Inteleon, as unlike Snipe Shot, which requires Sniper’s camouflage mechanic to work, this move can work independently. You will not need any special abilities for it to work properly.

The best items for Inteleon in Pokemon Unite

These are the best Held Items for Inteleon:

Special Attack Specs: These give a boost to Inteleon’s Special Attack.

These give a boost to Inteleon’s Special Attack. Energy Amplifier: Inteleon gets a damage boost when it uses Azure Spy Vision and a faster recharge rate for this move.

Inteleon gets a damage boost when it uses Azure Spy Vision and a faster recharge rate for this move. Wise Glasses: Inteleon’s Special Attack receives a boost.

Inteleon’s Special Attack receives a boost. Scope Lens: This increases the critical hit damage.

This increases the critical hit damage. Muscle Band: Increases Inteleon’s damage and attack stats.

Increases Inteleon’s damage and attack stats. Choice Specs: This item boosts Inteleon’s Special Attack.

This item boosts Inteleon’s Special Attack. Slick Spoon: With this item, Inteleon will be able to cancel a great deal of the enemies’ Special Defense.

These are the best Battle Items for Inteleon:

Eject Button: This increases Inteleon’s mobility in Pokemon Unite.

This increases Inteleon’s mobility in Pokemon Unite. X Speed: This increases Inteleon’s speed on the map.

The best build for Inteleon in Pokemon Unite

As Liquidation and Acrobatics are its best moves in the current meta, Inteleon would perform best if you gave it a Liquidation build. This build focuses on utilizing the synergy you get from Acrobatics and Liquidation. You will want to capitalize on Inteleon’s ability to move while using Liquidation to find enemies and land critical hits.

The best items to use in the Liquidation build for Inteleon in Pokemon Unite are:

Choice Specs (which can be replaced with Muscle Band if you want more damage to be done to enemies)

Slick Spoon

Energy Amplifier (which can be replaced with Wise Glasses if you want to get increased attack damage without using Azure Spy Vision)

At level 30, your items will give you a +69 increased Special Attack boost, +210 increased health points (HP), a -4.5% reduced cooldown on your moves, and a +6% increased Unite Move Charge Rate.

With Choice Spec, Slick Spoon, and Energy Amplifier applied to Inteleon, it can do critical damage of 3988 at level 15. Its Base Standard Attack can do 416 damage, while its Critical Standard Attack does 1041 damage at level 15.

How to get Inteleon in Pokemon Unite?

If you are reading this before July 11, 2023, you will need 575 Aeos Gems to buy Inteleon in the game. However, after July 11, 2023, you can purchase it for Aeos coins. You can also test this new Pokemon with a Limited License. You can get this as a reward for logging into the game for seven consecutive days.

Best lanes for Inteleon

Since Inteleon has very low durability and movement speed, it cannot serve as an effective Attacker. As a result, the Top Lane should be avoided when you are playing with this Pokemon.

It performs best in the Jungle and Bottom Lanes. Given its unique ability to camouflage, the enemy beasts cannot fix their target on Inteleon, and you can use this as leverage to get guaranteed critical hits.

Poll : 0 votes