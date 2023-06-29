Is Magma Storm Heatran good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Heatran returns to Pokemon GO, and will be available to trainers through five-star raids from June 6, 2023, 10 am local time, until July 6, 2023, 10 am local time. Being a five-star raid boss, it will be challenging to go up against it. Hence, you must be prepared with a group of friends if you want to take it down in one of these raids.

Like the other new beast introduced in the Dark Flames event, Tutonator, Heatran will come with a shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Since it is a legendary beast, the odds of getting one are 1 in 20.

The main question, however, revolves around the viability of Heatran in the current meta of the game's PvP. In this article, you will get to know if this quadrupedal Pokemon, with its special move Magma Storm, is good in Pokemon GO.

Is Magma Storm a good move for Heatran in Pokemon GO?

Heatran is a dual Fire/Steel-type beast in the game. Being a legendary Pokemon, it has the ability to learn a move that is exclusive to this particular creature.

Magma Storm cannot be learned by any other Pokemon in the game besides Heatran. Defeating this monster in a five-star raid will guarantee it comes with this elite move. Otherwise, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Heatran this move.

Magma Storm in Heatran comes with the following stats in Pokemon GO:

It does 65 damage and has an energy requirement of 40 in PvP.

It does 75 damage and has an energy requirement of 33 in PvE.

Compared to its other Charged moves like Flamethrower, Iron Head, or Stone Edge, Magma Storm has a better damage-to-energy ratio. Fire Blast may hit harder, but Magma Storm has a better exchange. So, if you were to run the latter, you could potentially exhaust your enemies' shields thanks to a faster recharge of your Charged move.

In PvE, owing to its dual Fire/Steel-type characteristics, Heatran offers a nice typing coverage. It is weak to Fighting and Water-type beasts and has an even longer list of resistances. Heatran can resist Bug, Fairy, Psychic, Flying, Normal, Steel, Dragon, Ice, and Poison-type Pokemon, giving it good leverage over many beasts in the game.

Is it worth teaching Magma Storm to Heatran in Pokemon GO?

Magma Storm is a brilliant Fire-type Charged move, and if you get a Heatran from the five-star raids, it will be a wonderful addition to your roster. Magma Storm Heatran will yield great results in the Great Battle League as well as Raid and Gym battles.

