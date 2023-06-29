How to get Shiny Turtonator in Pokemon GO?

The Hidden Gems update of Pokemon GO has brought a lot of new critters to the game, and Turtonator is the latest addition. It is a Fire/Dragon-type turtle Pokemon and was first introduced in Generation VII through Pokemon Sun and Moon. Like Blastoise, this creature also stands on its hind legs. Turntonator is available in Pokemon GO through the Dark Flames event, which starts today, June 29, 2023, and ends on July 2, 2023. It is a short event, lasting only four days in the game.

Every time trainers encounter a new Pokemon in the game, they are excited to know if the beast has brought a shiny variant along with itself. It is no different for Turtonator. You must be wondering if this creature will have a shiny form in Pokemon GO, and in this article, you will get to know the answer.

Can Turtonator be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Carbink, Turtonator will have a shiny form in the game, unlike the most recent new beast. This is good news for shiny hunters in the game, as they will not have to wait to encounter the shiny variant of this new Pokemon.

It will be pretty easy to differentiate Shiny Turtonator from its normal version. Turtonator, in its normal form, has a red shell with a beige body. On the other hand, its shiny version has a brown shell with a blue body.

When will Shiny Turtonator come to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Turtonator is available in the game right now in the Dark Flames event. This event will last four days, from June 29, 2023, to July 2, 2023.

How to catch a Shiny Turtonator in Pokemon GO?

As of writing this, you can catch Turtonator and its shiny form in two ways:

Three-star raids

Field Research tasks

Out of these two, you will have a higher chance of catching a Shiny Turtonator through the three-star raids. It is unknown what the exact shiny odds for Turtonator are, but from previous events, it can be estimated that the odds of catching a Shiny Turtonator from the raids are 1 in 64. At the same time, it is 1 in 450 for Field Research tasks.

That covers everything you need to know about Shiny Turtonator in the game. We hope you can add this beast to your amazing collection. If we have missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below.

