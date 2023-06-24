The update of Hidden Gems in Pokemon GO brought a lot of cool content for players to enjoy. One was the announcement of the annual GO Fest, which has had trainers bubbling with excitement. It is safe to say that people are impatient to see what is in store for them at the GO Fest, but Niantic has not kept everything a secret. It has been revealed that Diancie, one of Kalos’ Mythical creatures, and Carbink are going to be the centres of attraction in this GO Fest.

The latter was a unique addition to the list of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, and even though they might look the same, they are far from being related in any way.

More than catching a couple of new beasts in the game, many players are eager to see if these additions will have a shiny variant. There are countless shiny Pokemon hunters in the community, and their only objective is to dex every shiny creature that gets released in the game.

This article will answer all your queries about Shiny Carbink and how you can catch one if Niantic releases it in the game.

Can Carbink be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Players will not be able to encounter a shiny variant of Carbink in the game. It is sadly true, as Niantic rarely releases shiny variants of a new creature that they release to the public. Trainers will only be able to encounter a normal version of Carbink.

When will Shiny Carbink be available in Pokemon GO?

As of this writing, it is unknown if this creature will ever have a shiny version in the game. There is no information as to when Niantic is planning to release a shiny variant of Carbink. It is not even known if the developers have any plans to make a shiny variant of this creature, but we can all be hopeful that someday this will become a reality.

How to catch Carbink in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, this unique Rock/Fairy-type Pocket Monster will not be available to everyone in the game right away. It is presently locked behind a paywall, and only those trainers who purchase the Global Pokemon GO Fest tickets can encounter Carbink through a series of Research Tasks. The ticket must be pre-purchased before July 5, 2023; otherwise, trainers will most likely not have the opportunity to encounter Carbink in the game.

We can all be assured that Carbink, like most of the other creatures acquired through paid Research Tasks, will be available to free-to-play players over the next few months.

