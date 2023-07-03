5 best Pokemon to use in Pokemon VGC under Regulation D

The announcement that the Pokemon VGC competitive format would shift to Regulation D has taken the community by storm. The changes went live on July 1, 2023, and are expected to last until September 30, 2023. Any event during this period will implement Regulation D, which has left Pokemon VGC players hot under their collars.

In this article, we look at the five best creatures you can use after implementing the new Regulation D in the VGC, also referred to as the Video Game Championships.

A look at the five best Pokemon that you can use in Regulation D for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC

1) Flutter Mane

Type: Ghost and Fairy-type creature

Flutter Mane has a base attack statistic of 55 and a special attack of 135. This gives it a lot of viability in the current meta. Furthermore, its dual Ghost/Fairy typing provides it high resistance against Dark-type critters. It can also make use of Booster Energy to enhance its attack.

Its special defense of 135 gives it plenty of bulk, allowing Flutter Mane to endure attacks thrown at it by enemies.

Moves like Moonblast, Shadow Ball, and Protect offer this Pokemon good typing coverage on the VGC battlefield.

2) Urshifu (Rapid-Strike style)

Type: Fight- and Water-type creature

This beast has a base attack statistic of 130, making it one of the best Fighting and Water-type attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC. It also has a high base defense stat of 100, meaning Urshifu will not be a glass cannon on the battlefield.

When you use Mystic Water on Urshifu, you can team it up with Tornadus and have a really solid base for your roster, with an attack boost of up to 156. You can also use Focus Slash and bump up your attack and speed stats to 252, providing you an advantage over Regieleki, which is popular in the current meta.

3) Tornadus

Type: Fighting-type creature

Given its well-formed synergy with Urshifu, you may want to use Tornadus to have a strong defense against Dragonite, Arcanine, and Regieleki.

Moves like Tailwind, Rain Dance, and Bleakwind Storm give it viability in the current meta of Regulation D in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC.

4) Chien-Pao

Type: Dark and Ice-type creature

The combination of Chien-Pao and Tornadus works well in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC, as you can go on offensive mode with the former while relying on the latter to take some damage as it has greater bulk.

This critter has a base attack stat of 120, allowing it to deal high damage to enemies with moves like Ice Spinner, Sucker Punch, and Sacred Sword. Since it has a low base defense stat of 80, you need a slightly tankier beast like Tornadus or Landorus if you are looking to keep a Ground-type alternative.

5) Landorus

Type: Ground- and Flying-type creature

Landorus is the other genie besides Tornadus, and it gels well with Flutter Mane. It has an insane base attack stat of 145, which can be utilized for great offensive maneuvers. However, it lacks bulk due to a low defense stat of 90. You will need Flutter Mane to tank shots for Landorus if you are going to use them in conjunction.

Furthermore, it completely throws Regieleki out of the game, as it's Flying and Ground typings make it immune to electric-type moves.

What is Regulation D in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC?

Ranked Battle Regulation D, more commonly referred to as Regulation D, was implemented in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on July 1, 2023. This means trainers can use creatures from Pokemon HOME by transferring them to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only exceptions to this rule are certain restricted legendary creatures and mythical beasts.

This means there will be an increase in the number of powerful Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as trainers will be able to port them from other games like Pokemon Legends Arceus through HOME.

All Pocket Monsters available under Regulation D in the VGC

The following creatures are valid under Regulation D in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Paldea Pokedex entries

Paradox Pokemon

Four Treasures of Ruin

Pokemon HOME

The new usable Pokemon in VGC are as follows:

The Charizard line of evolution

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Persian

Perrserker

Hisuian Arcanine

Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowking

Alolan Muk

Hisuian Electrode

Quagsire

Overqwil

Tauros

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Moltres

Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Cresselia

Samurott

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Lilligant

Basculegion (Male and Female)

Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Braviary

Tornadus (Incarnate Form and Therian Form)

Thundurus (Incarnate Form and Therian Form)

Landorus (Incarnate Form and Therian Form)

Enamorus (Incarnate Form and Therian Form)

Chesnaught

Delphox

Greninja

Hisuian Goodra

Decidueye

Hisuian Decidueye

Rillabboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Kubfu

Urshifu (Rapid-Strike Style and Single-Strike Style)

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Carbink

The following characters are banned:

Koraidon and Miraidon

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves (Even though they are Paradox Pokemon, they will remain banned)

Mewtwo and Mew

Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza

Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina

Arceus

Meloetta

Hoopa

Diancie

Volcanion

Magearna

Zacian and Zamazenta

Eternatus

Zarude

Calyrex

That brings us to the end of this guide for the best Pokemon in Regulation D of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC.

