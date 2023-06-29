What is the best moveset for Turtonator in Pokemon GO?

The Dark Flames event has brought Turtonator to Pokemon GO. The Hidden Gems update has been adding new creatures to the game, and you catch Turtonator through three-star raids and Field Research tasks from June 29, 2023, until July 2, 2023. Turtonator is a unique addition to the game, but many players have been wondering if it's a good choice for PvP in Pokemon GO.

Since it is only available for four days, it will be a highly sought-after catch. This article will explain the best way to build your Turtonator in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Turtonator in Pokemon GO

Turtonator has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2513. It has a base attack stat of 165, a base defense statistic of 215, and a base stamina of 155. However, even though Turtonator sports decent stats, it does not come with a good set of moves. It can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves

Ember : This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 10. It generates three energy per turn. Since it has two turns, this move does 3.5 damage per turn.

: This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 10. It generates three energy per turn. Since it has two turns, this move does 3.5 damage per turn. Fire Spin : This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 14. It generates 3.3 energy per turn. Since it has three turns, this move does 3.5 damage per turn.

: This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 14. It generates 3.3 energy per turn. Since it has three turns, this move does 3.5 damage per turn. Incinerate: This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 15. It generates four energy per turn. Since it has five turns, this move does three damage per turn.

Charged moves

Flamethrower: This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 70. It costs 55 energy.

This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 70. It costs 55 energy. Dragon Pulse: This is a Dragon-type move with a power stat of 90. It costs 60 energy.

This is a Dragon-type move with a power stat of 90. It costs 60 energy. Overheat: This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 160. It costs 55 energy. It has a 100% chance of lowering the enemies’ attacks. Which gives an indirect boost to Turtonator’s defense.

This is a Fire-type move with a power stat of 160. It costs 55 energy. It has a 100% chance of lowering the enemies’ attacks. Which gives an indirect boost to Turtonator’s defense. Flash Cannon: This is a Steel-type move with a power stat of 110. It costs 70 energy.

From the stats above, the best moveset for Turtonator will be Fire Spin as a Fast Move, with Dragon Pulse and Flamethrower as its Charged Moves.

Is Turtonator good for Pokemon GO PvP?

Like in the other mainline titles, Turtonator will be a Dragon and Fire-type beast in the mobile game as well. This means that it will be resistant to the following types of Pokemon:

Bug-type

Electric-type

Grass-type

Steel-type

Turtonator will be significantly weak against the following types of creatures:

Dragon-type

Ground-type

Rock-type

Ground-type beasts are very common in Pokemon GO PvP, so Turtonator is bound to face a few hard counters in the competitive scene. Furthermore, with the addition of Shadow Garchomp, which is a Dragon/Ground-type beast, in the recent Team GO Rocket takeover, Turtonator will have a hard time establishing a foothold in the current meta.

