Recent reports have hinted at the return of Team GO Rocket with their second Takeover event in Pokemon GO. This upcoming event is worth the attention, as what is rumored to be the next best shadow Pocket Monster is going to make its debut. The new iteration of Pokemon GO will surely make waves in the community.

The shadow beast that is going to make its debut in the game is Shadow Garchomp. This event is going live on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time and will last for only four days as it will end on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 12 pm local time. As is customary for such an event, we will see a hike in the number of Team GO Rocket grunts around Pokestops, and there will be new Shadow creatures, along with their shiny variants making their rounds in the game.

This is also when players can remove Frustration from their other shadow creatures using Charged TMs or Elite Charged TMs. This is significant as this particular charged attack, which is default to any shadow Pokemon, limits its performance in combat.

Shadow Gible is going to make its debut in Pokemon GO

The introduction of Shadow Gible will significantly influence the current meta of Pokemon GO PvP. Shadow Garchomp has always had the potential to emerge as one of the better, if not the best, Ground/Dragon-type beasts in the game.

A non-shadow version of Garchomp is already very lethal in the Master League, and getting a shadow variant will send the bar through the roof regarding raw power. This event will only last for four days, so players will have a tiny window and have to make the most of it if they want to get a Shadow Gible with a good appraisal.

What is the best moveset for Shadow Garchomp in Pokemon GO?

Players will not be able to encounter Shadow Garchomp directly. However, they can evolve their Shadow Gible into a Shadow Garchomp. It takes 25 Gible candies to evolve a Gible into a Gabite and another 100 candies to evolve the Gabite into a Garchomp.

It might be hard to come by Gible candies as they are not commonly available. It would be advisable to use Pinap berries while catching Shadow Gible to get a few extra candies with every encounter.

Shadow Garchomp will be a menace to go against in Pokemon GO PvP. The normal variant, as stated prior, is already impressive. With moves like Dragon Tail and Earth Power, Garchomp is a versatile battlefield creature. Shadow Garchomp will be sharing the following moves with its normal counterpart:

Fast Moves:

Mud Shot: This attack has a power statistic of 55

Dragon Tail: This attack has a power statistic of 60

Charged Moves:

Earth Power: This attack has a power statistic of 90

Earthquake: This attack has a power statistic of 100

Sand Tomb: This attack has a power statistic of 35

Outrage: This attack has a power statistic of 120

Fire Blast: This attack has a power statistic of 110

Judging from the numbers, it can be concluded that Shadow Garchomp would be most effective with the following moveset:

Dragon Tail as a Fast Move

Fire Blast and Earthquake as Charged Moves

These moves will bear great results for Shadow Garchomp in PvP and PvE in Pokemon GO.

