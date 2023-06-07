Pokemon GO Shadow Abra raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids, introduced in May 2023, have entered the next cycle of their rotations. New bosses will be available throughout the month of June, including Shadow Abra, one of the mobile title's 1-star Shadow Raid bosses. This presents a chance for trainers to defeat and capture the Psychic-type creature for their use.

As a 1-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Abra shouldn't be too difficult to defeat. However, newcomers may have trouble raiding the creature, especially in Shadow Raids, where the new rage mechanic can boost the stats of the boss.

Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine the best counters to quickly and efficiently beat Shadow Abra. The right moves and Pokemon should help new players defeat the creature and capture it as much as needed.

Recommended Pokemon counters to beat Shadow Abra in Pokemon GO

As a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, Shadow Abra is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. Furthermore, if trainers use these moves with a Pocket Monster of the same type, they'll trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus. It isn't entirely needed for a 1-star boss in Pokemon GO, but it helps clear the raid quickly nonetheless.

Fortunately, since Abra isn't a particularly imposing Shadow Raid boss, trainers should have access to a wide assortment of different Pocket Monsters that can reliably counter it. Even if the creatures in question don't have maxed-out CP or stats, Shadow Abra shouldn't be too high of a hurdle to overcome.

Suggested counter Pokemon to defeat Shadow Abra

Pheromosa

Volcarona

Darkrai

Chandelure

Hydreigon

Gengar

Tyranitar

Unbound Hoopa

Gholdengo

Yveltal

Yanmega

Absol

Zoroark

Honchkrow

Zarude

Confined Hoopa

Sharpedo

Weavile

Bisharp

Trevenant

Banette

Vikavolt

Genesect

Houndoom

Krookodile

Origin Form Giratina

Recommended moves to defeat Shadow Abra in Pokemon GO Raids

Much like the Pokemon counters to Shadow Abra, trainers won't have to worry too much about their move selection. As long as the attack in question is Dark, Ghost, or Bug-type in nature, it should deal quality damage per second to this raid boss.

However, for Pokemon GO players hoping to clear this Shadow Raid quickly, some moves are clearly better for the job. They not only deal good consistent damage, but they generate plenty of energy and allow players to fire off Charged Moves more often on average.

Suggested counter moves to Shadow Abra Raids

Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Dark Pulse

Snarl

Hex

Shadow Ball

Bite

Brutal Swing

Lick

Astonish

Foul Play

Shadow Claw

Crunch

Fury Cutter

X-Scissor

Additional preparations to vonsider for Shadow Abra Raids in Pokemon GO

If fans need a little more preparation to enter Shadow Abra raids, they may want to collect healing items like Potions and Revives. 1-star Shadow Raid bosses don't have the damage output of their higher-tier counterparts, but newer players may want to air on the side of caution regardless.

Additionally, it's wise to defeat Team GO Rocket members and assemble the dropped Shadow Shards into Purified Gems. These nifty new in-game items can remove the buffs that Shadow Raid bosses receive from their ability to become enraged during the battle.

