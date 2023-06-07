Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids debuted in May 2023, and it appears that the latest slate of the feature's new raid bosses has arrived as of June 5, 2023. On weekends, trainers can encounter Shadow Articuno as a 5-star Shadow Raid boss, giving them the opportunity to capture the Legendary Pocket Monster.

However, like with any raid setting in Pokemon GO, players will need to defeat Shadow Articuno first. This can be a tall order for some trainers, as Shadow Articuno has plenty of firepower and the ability to become enraged since it's a Shadow Raid boss.

The good news is that trainers hoping to beat Shadow Articuno as a Pokemon GO raid boss won't lack ways to counter it and deal considerable amounts of damage in a fairly short amount of time. They should just be sure to keep those Purified Gems handy.

Recommended Pokemon counters to beat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

As a Flying/Ice-type species in Pokemon GO, Articuno is susceptible to Electric, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks, which will deal super effective damage to it. Rock-type moves are particularly effective, as they deal super effective to both Flying and Ice-types, making them doubly dangerous for Shadow Articuno.

If players match these moves with their user (ie. A Rock-type 'mon using a Rock-type move), they'll also trigger the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This increases damage output, so trainers will want to keep it in mind as they battle Shadow Articuno.

Suggested Pokemon counters for Shadow Articuno

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Gigalith

Tyranitar

Aggron

Aurorus

Lycanroc

Omastar

Aerodactyl

Alolan Golem

Landorus

Hisuian Arcanine

Darmanitan

Golem

Archeops

Nihilego

Reshiram

Kleavor

Excadrill

Sudowoodo

Xurkitree

Metagross

Recommended counter moves to beat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

While ostensibly any Fire/Rock/Steel/Electric-type move can technically counter Shadow Articuno, some are plainly better than others. Trainers will want to focus on attacks that give them the best possible damage per second (DPS) while still generating good amounts of energy to fire Charged Moves.

As previously noted, Rock-type moves will be the most effective against Shadow Articuno. However, players shouldn't feel limited if they lack Rock-type attacks/Pocket Monsters, as they can still complete the raid by exploiting Shadow Articuno's other weaknesses.

Here are the suggested moves to counter Shadow Articuno:

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Meteor Beam

Stone Edge

Rock Throw

Fire Fang

Steel Wing

Ancient Power

Fusion Flare

Metal Claw

Spark

Discharge

Bullet Punch

Meteor Smash

Wild Charge

Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

Ways to prepare for Shadow Articuno raids in Pokemon GO

In addition to using the right counters for the job, players will likely need to group up with their fellow trainers to improve the completion speed of the raid. It's also wise to defeat Team GO Rocket members to collect Shadow Shards so they can be crafted into Purified Gems to remove Shadow Articuno's enraged stat bonuses.

During the raid, trainers are likely to have their battle parties take quite a bit of damage, so investing in healing items like Potions and Revives is also advised.

