When is Shadow Articuno returning to Pokemon GO?

After the reveal of the next content season for Pokemon GO, the Season of Hidden Gems, many players are rushing to online forums to see just what exactly this new content drop for the popular mobile game has to offer. One of the factors that generate the most hype is the Legendary Pokemon that will make an appearance.

With Mewtwo being the first Legendary Pokemon made available through the new Shadow Raid Battle feature, many players are wondering if Niantic is planning on implementing new 5-star Shadow Raid Bosses in the order they debuted in the franchise. As such, trainers are assuming that the next Raid Boss will be Shadow Articuno.

If Shadow Articuno is indeed coming to Pokemon GO, players may need to know when and how they can challenge and defeat it. Here's everything they need to know about the next content rotation and Shadow Raid Boss for the popular mobile game.

Shadow Articuno Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Articuno as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, the return of Shadow Articuno to Pokemon GO's live servers has been confirmed on the official website for the mobile game, with Niantic revealing that it will be the next Shadow Legendary Raid Boss appearing in the upcoming Season of Hidden Gems event.

However, Shadow Articuno will only appear in Shadow Raids, which require players to be physically present at the raid location. This means remote raid passes cannot be used if you want to battle and catch it. Of course, you will also need to ensure that you have the right creatures and teammates to take down Shadow Articuno in its Raid Battle before you can catch it in Pokemon GO.

Since Shadow Articuno is a much more powerful variant of a Legendary Pokemon, many players may not know the best creatures to use for this encounter. Shadow Articuno is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon, so it has a massive vulnerability to Rock-type attacks. In a similar vein, being a Shadow Pokemon significantly curbs Articuno's Defense stat, making it even easier to burst down. However, its Attack stat is much higher as a result.

Rock-type Pokemon are known for their high defense, so using a fully evolved creature belonging to the element should provide adequate defensive coverage. However, picks like Golem and Rhyperior may fall flat due to their secondary Ground typing being vulnerable to Ice-type attacks. As such, Aggron would be the best choice in Pokemon GO since it has a Rock typing and a resistance to Ice attacks.

For those wanting to take on Shadow Articuno in groups, teams of four to six are recommended. Thanks to the shadow form granting Articuno more attacking power, this battle can be more difficult than standard 5-star Raid Boss fights. It is important to note that the number of players required to take the Pokemon on will differ depending on individual experience and the creatures that they have access to.

Poll : 0 votes