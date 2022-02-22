Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Articuno

Articuno was one of the first Legendary Pokemon players could catch in Pokemon GO. What newer players may not be familiar with is just how to most effectively use this Legendary Pokemon with the mobile game's unique take on the series' battle system.

In Pokemon Red and Blue, where Articuno could first be found, players could discover Articuno in the depths of the Seafoam Islands. With no indicator or plot reason to visit these islands, let alone explore them, Articuno and its two other trio members, Zapdos and Moltres, rewarded the player for their sense of exploration.

When looking to add a Pokemon to a player's battle team, they must first familiarize themselves with the various aspects of a Pokemon to use it effectively. Information like a Pokemon's typing, stats, and best movesets can help players maximize a Pokemon's strengths while mitigating its weaknesses.

Articuno in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Articuno as it appears in the Pokemon Origins special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Articuno is a Flying and Ice-type Pokemon. This gives Articuno more weaknesses than resistances but more than makes up for offensive capabilities. Articuno's attacks that benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus provide super-effective damage against Fighting, Bug, Grass, Ground, Dragon, and Flying-types.

Looking towards Articuno's stats in Pokemon GO, the Legendary Pokemon is built for a more defensive role which directly contradicts its typing. Articuno's defense stat of 236 is its highest stat, followed by its stamina of 207. Though its attack is its lowest stat, it is not far behind at only 192.

A large majority of Articuno's complete moveset is consumed by Ice-type attacks, while its only other attacks are Ancient Power and Hurricane. These are charged attacks, with Hurricane being restricted to Elite TMs. Articuno's fast attacks in Pokemon GO are Frost Breath and Ice Shard.

Frost Breath is the best option for players prioritizing damage, while Ice Shard is best for players prioritizing energy generation. Articuno's charged attacks are relatively lackluster despite containing the most moves. Articuno is run chiefly with Ice Beam as it provides it with the highest damage output compared to energy cost.

While Articuno is a Legendary Pokemon, it struggles to find much relevancy compared to others of the same status. This does not mean that Articuno is not good. Players wanting to maximize Articuno's damage output should give it the attacks Frost Breath and Ice Beam.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar