5 best Ice-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

Ice-type Pokemon have endured as a beloved type in Pokemon GO, particularly due to their status as the original Dragon-type counter. Still, there's much more to offer from these Pokemon.

Although there's plenty of Ice-types to choose from in Pokemon GO, some are far and above better in battle than others. The ever-shifting PvE and PvP meta also make it difficult to keep track of the best options available.

As trainers enter a new year of Pokemon GO battling, the meta may evolve yet again, but for the moment, there are concrete top contenders. Before things change for Pokemon GO again, it may be worth looking at the general top picks for Ice-types.

Pokemon GO: Top Ice-type picks for general use

5) Regice

It may be defense-minded, but Regice is still a great pick (Image via Niantic)

Although it's a Pokemon with high defensive stats in a meta full of attackers, Regice is still an excellent pick for Pokemon GO trainers in the Ice-type space. It can take a significant beating before fainting, giving trainers precious time to plan their next move or develop a counter-strategy against a particular opponent.

Regice isn't just for stalling either, as its movesets allow it to deal decent enough damage while staying in the fight.

4) Glaceon

Glaceon is a great Ice-type all around (Image via Niantic)

One of the better Eevee-lutions in Pokemon GO, Glaceon has one of the best collections of learnable moves of any Ice-type. Moves like Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam, Water Pulse, and Icy Wind give it a ton of utility and flexibility between damage and energy economy.

Furthermore, Glaceon can even learn Last Resort, providing a Normal-type move that can deal neutral damage to many different types where appropriate. Glaceon can perform as a counter and a general-purpose battler, making it a tremendous Ice-type pick in Pokemon GO.

3) Weavile

Weavile can be a vicious attacker in multiple formats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sneasel's evolved form can pack some serious firepower in Pokemon GO. Sporting a substantial attack stat ceiling while also having an interesting dual Dark/Ice typing to its best movesets, Weavile is essentially two Pokemon in one depending on move choice.

It can perform well both as a Dark and Ice-type battler, and hybridizing its moveset works as well. The biggest drawback to Weavile is its lack of bulk and defense, but that may not matter when trainers are using it to shred up targets quickly.

2) Mamoswine

As expected, Mamoswine is a mammoth of an Ice-type (Image via Niantic)

When winter is coming for your opponents, Mamoswine is arguably the best herald to bring it. With a great set of learnable moves that incorporate its hardy Ice/Ground typing, Mamoswine takes what Glaceon does well and amplifies it with superior all-around stats.

It has some of the best sturdiness in Pokemon GO and hits like a truck to match. Its Shadow Form is often considered the best Ice-type move in-game when Mega Evolutions aren't included.

Shadow Mamoswine can even conceivably solo Rayquaza if it isn't weather boosted.

If you can get a Mamoswine, absolutely do it, you won't be sorry.

1) Mega Abomasnow

Players can't do much better than a full-power Mega Abomasnow when taking on raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it sadly can't participate in Pokemon GO's PvP modes, Mega Abomasnow was the game's first Ice-type Mega Evolution for a reason. With great attack and defense stats, a weather-boosted Mega Abomasnow can eviscerate more than a few raid bosses that are weak to its Ice-type assault.

With moves like Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice), Mega Abomasnow can charge up quickly and unleash heavy ice damage even more swiftly.

Although Shadow Mamoswine is likely better for general use, Mega Abomasnow gets a top nod due to the power that Mega Evolutions inherently possess. Snag some Mega Energy and witness it for yourself.

