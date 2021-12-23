Pokemon GO: Which types of Pokemon have the most weaknesses?

Type advantages play a crucial role when strategizing in Pokemon GO, and exploiting a Pokemon's weaknesses is a key part of winning nearly any battle in the game.

With that in mind, some Pokemon and types have more weaknesses and resistances than others, and players should be aware of them. As a matter of fact, some type combinations can have as many as seven total weaknesses in Pokemon GO, making them high-risk, high-reward picks any time they step into the battlefield. Pokemon GO trainers can find the elemental types with the most weaknesses in the game listed below.

The types with the most elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Many Grass-types, including a Grass/Psychic-type like Exeggutor, are especially vulnerable (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the mainline Pokemon series as well as Pokemon GO, mono-type Pokemon tend to have a moderate number of weaknesses. However, things get dicey when dual elemental type Pokemon come into play. All of the types that retain the highest number of weaknesses in Pokemon GO are dual elemental types, owing to them combining the weaknesses of both types.

Below is a list of Pokemon types with the highest number of weaknesses in Pokemon GO, complete with the weaknesses for each type combination:

Ice/Grass (Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves)

(Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves) Psychic/Grass (Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, and Poison-type moves)

(Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, and Poison-type moves) Psychic/Rock (Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves)

(Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves) Grass/Dark (Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves)

(Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves) Fighting/Rock (Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves)

(Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves) Rock/Dark (Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves)

Although type advantages don't guarantee victories in Pokemon GO, they're a massive part of the game's combat dynamic. It's possible to win with a Pokemon despite a bad type matchup, but the Pokemon in question has to overcome significant adversity to do so. Usually, this means that the Pokemon has exceptional stats, combat power, or both.

At the end of the day, a great battle team composition incorporates type considerations just as much as the Pokemon's stats and CP. If a team is unbalanced with too many weaknesses towards a specific type, a trainer isn't likely to go on a much-coveted win streak. Strategy is key in Pokemon GO, as many battles can be won before they even start.

