Arlo counters for Pokemon GO in 2022

Team GO Rocket leader Arlo may be the toughest battle that Pokemon GO trainers will face in January 2022.

While Sierra and Cliff have teams with similar weaknesses, Arlo's choice of Pokemon has quite the range. It will take some serious planning if you want to come out as the victor in this Pokemon GO battle.

The best option could be to try out the battle first and see which Pokemon he sends. After that, you can restart if you are defeated, and Arlo will battle with the same lineup as before.

How to counter Arlo in Pokemon GO (January 2022)

Like in the other battles, Arlo's first Pokemon GO partner will always be the same. His second and third options provide three in each set, making it a bit tougher to plan against.

Still, if you want to prepare for this fight beforehand instead of winging it and hoping for the best, here are all of the Pokemon that Arlo may use in Pokemon GO and how you can stop them.

Gligar

Gligar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gligar is a Flying/Ground-type Pokemon, making it extremely weak to Ice-types. That is how you will start your team. Bring a Mamoswine to kick off this Team GO Rocket leader battle in Pokemon GO.

Make sure it knows one Ice-type attack and one Ground-type attack. Whichever is the fast or charge move doesn't matter. Just use Mamoswine to deal damage to Gligar and move on to the next one.

Cradily/Lapras/Mawile

Cradily in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mamoswine does well against two of Arlo's second choices. Cradily will take super effective hits from the Ice-type attack, and Mawile will feel the hurt from the Ground-type.

The only problem you'll come across is Lapras. This is where you'll want to bring in a Fighting-type partner as your second Pokemon. Lucario or Conkeldurr with two Fighting-type attacks will help against Lapras and in the third section.

Gardevoir/Scizor/Snorlax

Gardevoir in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax will be severely beaten if it is the third Pokemon in this Pokemon GO fight. The Fighting-type will take it out quite quickly, as it will resist most of Snorlax's attacks.

Make sure you are ready for Gardevoir and Scizor, though. There's no better option here than Heatran. It should have one Fire-type attack and one Steel-type attack. The former will take down Scizor, and the Steel will eliminate Gardevoir.

