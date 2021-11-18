The best moveset for Aggron in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's Brilliant Diamond event in full swing to celebrate the upcoming release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many Pokemon exclusive to each version have received a boosted spawn rate. Aron, the pre-evolved form of Aggron, is one of these Pokemon.

Introduced in the third generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Aron and its two evolved forms, Lairon and Aggron, have been some of the fan-favorite Pokemon in the franchise. Being best known for its position on the team of the Hoenn region champion, Steven's team, Aggron is a Pokemon many players know well.

Trainers wanting to use Aggron in Pokemon GO may want to know what moveset works best for the iron giant. There are also certain Pokemon with differing movesets, whether they are participating in the Battle League, Fighting in a Raid Battle, or defending a Gym.

Pokemon GO's offensive and defensive moves for Aggron

First thing to know about Aggron in Pokemon GO is that it is a Rock and Steel-type Pokemon. This would be a great defensive typing if it did not leave Aggron open to the two most common attacking types, Ground and Fighting.

Not only is Aggron weak to these types, but they also deal a massive 256% of their regular damage to it rather than just the regular 160% of standard super effective damage due to both of Aggron's typings sharing a weakness to these types.

Aggron's typing does bring many resistances, however. Aggron resists Bug, Rock, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Flying, and Poison-type attacks. This can help Aggron, especially in higher tiers as Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon like Giratina and Mewtwo become more common.

Aggron's stats are a substantial contributing factor in making it a desirable addition to any trainer's team in Pokemon GO. With a massive defense stat of 257 and a stamina stat of 172, Aggron is more than capable of doing some heavy damage. Aggron is also more than capable of dishing it out with a good attack stat of 198.

Aggron is one of the few Pokemon in Pokemon GO to have a different moveset depending on its situation. For offensive purposes like the Battle League, Aggron's best fast attack is Iron Tail, as it deals the most damage.

For defensive purposes, Aggron's best fast attack is Smack Down. This attack gives Aggron great coverage against Flying-types that could bother Aggron's other teammates. Smack Down also generates more energy than Iron Tail.

Aggron has the potential to be one of the best tanks trainers can use in Pokemon GO. In the current state of Pokemon GO, in which Steel-type Pokemon so heavily dominate, trainers are encouraged to give Aggron a chance. Its best moves are either Iron Tail or Smack Down for a fast attack, then Heavy Slam for a charged attack.

